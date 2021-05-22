Watch now: Memorial service set for fallen Champaign police officer

DECATUR — A Celebration of Life service for fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim will take place Wednesday in Decatur.
The service will start at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden. The church will host a visitation for the Decatur native from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a website posting by Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements.
Burial in Monticello Township Cemetery in Monticello will follow the Celebration of Life service.
Oberheim, 44, died in an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Champaign's north side early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
A second officer, Jeffrey Creel, was shot three times. He was released from the hospital Friday. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.
Oberheim, a 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer. He served the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the Decatur department.
Oberheim lived in Monticello with his wife and four daughters. Active in the community, Oberheim's family said in a statement that he was devoted to his loved ones and to protecting others, referring to the Bible verse Matthew 5:9: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God."