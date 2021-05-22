Watch now: Memorial service set for fallen Champaign police officer

DECATUR — A Celebration of Life service for fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim will take place Wednesday in Decatur.

The service will start at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden. The church will host a visitation for the Decatur native from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a website posting by Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements.

Burial in Monticello Township Cemetery in Monticello will follow the Celebration of Life service.

Oberheim, 44, died in an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Champaign's north side early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second officer, Jeffrey Creel, was shot three times. He was released from the hospital Friday. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.