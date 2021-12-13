Watch now: Millikin University apologizes for pastor's commencement comments on gender

DECATUR — Millikin University sent out a campus email to apologize for gender remarks made at Sunday’s winter commencement by a Decatur pastor.

The Rev. Walter Carlson, pastor of Sharon United Methodist Church, had briefly referenced issues of “gender” in relation to God and talked about his preferred use of the male pronoun in that context when giving the invocation to more than 100 graduates and their families gathered at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Comments that appeared on Twitter after Carlson’s remarks showed that some listeners had taken offense and regarded the comment as hurtful towards the LGBTQ community.

An email from Millikin President Jim Reynolds following commencement said the school was “surprised and disappointed” by Carlson’s gender reference, and had not known about the comments in advance.

“Please accept this heartfelt apology from myself, Provost Black and all at Millikin University for the comments made by Rev. Carlson in the invocation at the ceremony today,” said the email.

“His comments regarding gender do not reflect nor represent the values of our university. We were not aware of his remarks prior to the ceremony and were surprised and disappointed by them, just as many of you were.”

Reynolds said that, from now on, the school will “have vetted copies of all prepared remarks” to be made at major events, like commencement.

“Via this email, we affirm our support for our trans and nonbinary students, faculty and staff,” the email continued. “Please know that you are valued members of the Millikin community, and we would never have caused intentional harm to any of you.”

Messages left for Carlson Monday were not immediately returned.

Dane Lisser, Millikin’s Director of Media Relations & Publications, issued a statement saying the school had “immediately issued an apology” following Carlson’s remarks. “...We are very sorry for the hurt this has caused and affirm our support for all members of the Millikin community," the statement added.

