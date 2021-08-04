Watch now: Mom honor's son's memory and is saddened by new Decatur gun violence

Caleb Witty, 17, was shot and killed on August 4, 2011 while he and his sister were walking along Johns Avenue after the Decatur Celebration. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477, where rewarded tips can be left anonymously.
Caleb Witty’s mom, Jennifer Kirby, left, watches as luminaries float into the sky as family and friends gathered at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Friends and family of Caleb Witty watch as luminaries float into the sky as family and friends gathered at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Friends and family of Caleb Witty take a moment to reflect on the memory of Witty during a memorial at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of Caleb Witty are on a table as family and friends gathered at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011.
DECATUR — It’s been 10 long years since Caleb Witty, just 17, died a hero protecting his sister from an armed robber on the streets of Decatur.
Family and friends gathered at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011, as he walked his then 14-year-old sister home.
It was a time for memories and prayers, prayers that floated aloft along with luminaries that carried a pale glow of hope into darkening evening skies. Witty’s mom, Jennifer Kirby, said we must recall and honor her son’s memory while also calling out the epidemic of gun violence gripping the city today and putting more people at risk of losing their lives.
“It's awful," she said of the continuing gun carnage. "Every time we hear gunshots outside around town... it sends shock waves right down your spine. I definitely feel that my trauma is relived every time someone else is shot."
Recent incidents have seen an 8-year-old Decatur boy clipped through the ear by a bullet flying through his house and a girl of the same age shot and wounded while riding in her grandmother’s car. A downtown shooting in Decatur Saturday left a sport utility vehicle sprayed with bullets in broad daylight at the intersection of North Main and Eldorado streets.
Kirby believes the police are doing all they can, at least in Decatur, to combat the violence but she faults the court system for failing to punish the criminals who inflict death and mayhem with weapons. "I just don't think the sentencing for crimes involving gun violence are tough enough," she added. She is also a strong backer of 2nd Amendment rights and doesn't feel that tougher gun laws on legitimate firearm owners is the answer, either.
"The problem of gun violence lies in the hearts and minds of the men and women of our town," she said.
Her son's death, meanwhile, remains an open homicide investigation as the police never close unsolved murder cases. Anyone with information can contact Decatur police detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477, where rewarded tips can be left anonymously.
Witty and his sister Michaela Kirby had enjoyed a day at the Decatur Celebration and were walking to their mother’s house on Hendrix Street when they were accosted by a gunman on Johns Avenue.
Witty had stepped up to protect his sister and his last act was signaling for her to run, which she did. The gunman had already struck her brother in the head with a handgun and she looked back to see him falling after being shot; he was hit three times. She felt a bullet meant for her zip past her head before smashing through the door of a nearby house, where the occupants called police.
Asked why the world should continue to remember her son and honor his memory, his 45-year-old mom replied: "I feel Caleb's life stands out because he believed in kindness and he was a funny kid, like laughter was almost as important as music was to him and he never harmed anybody in his life. And for him to give his life for his sister, and to take a bullet through the heart to save her life, that is just a lot of things a lot of people really wouldn't do."
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Phillip Gehrken
Laurel A. Szekely
Charles M. McClain
Joshua Fairchild
Joshua C. Grant
Marcus Pocrnich
Emmanuel White
James T. Johnson
Raymond D. Graham
Tony J. Pettis
Colby J. Park
Marcus D. Boykin
Tyreco S. Garry
Jessica A. Logan
Travis C. Childress
Derek M. Leonard
Keith M. Lowe
Dessica N. Jackson
Andy R. McCulley Jr.
Andy R. McCulley III
Angela M. Schmitt
Deandre M. Smith
Eldon L.K. Borders
Shawn L. Eubanks
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Velma L. Copeland
Octavius R. Howse
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Jon A. Merli
Matthew R. Anderson
Scott L. Minix
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Clarence A. Ballard
Seth M. Nashland
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Parents of children killed in Decatur gun violence shared their pain, grief and frustration during a vigil Friday evening. “We should not be here once again,” said Jera Gentry, whose 24-year-old son, Ashton Gray, was killed in 2018.
Four mothers who have lost sons to gun violence, part of a group called Hearts of Angels, gathered Friday at the Decatur Civic Center to share their stories and hope to end gun violence, and to plead for justice.
Caleb Witty, 17, was shot and killed on August 4, 2011 while he and his sister were walking along Johns Avenue after the Decatur Celebration. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477, where rewarded tips can be left anonymously.