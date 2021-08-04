Watch now: Mom honor's son's memory and is saddened by new Decatur gun violence

DECATUR — It’s been 10 long years since Caleb Witty, just 17, died a hero protecting his sister from an armed robber on the streets of Decatur.

Family and friends gathered at Nelson Park on Wednesday evening to mark Witty’s murder on August. 4, 2011, as he walked his then 14-year-old sister home.

It was a time for memories and prayers, prayers that floated aloft along with luminaries that carried a pale glow of hope into darkening evening skies. Witty’s mom, Jennifer Kirby, said we must recall and honor her son’s memory while also calling out the epidemic of gun violence gripping the city today and putting more people at risk of losing their lives.

“It's awful," she said of the continuing gun carnage. "Every time we hear gunshots outside around town... it sends shock waves right down your spine. I definitely feel that my trauma is relived every time someone else is shot."

Recent incidents have seen an 8-year-old Decatur boy clipped through the ear by a bullet flying through his house and a girl of the same age shot and wounded while riding in her grandmother’s car. A downtown shooting in Decatur Saturday left a sport utility vehicle sprayed with bullets in broad daylight at the intersection of North Main and Eldorado streets.

And it’s the same sad story from sea to shining sea as the rising tide of gun violence claims an average of 316 shooting victims a day across America.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirby believes the police are doing all they can, at least in Decatur, to combat the violence but she faults the court system for failing to punish the criminals who inflict death and mayhem with weapons. "I just don't think the sentencing for crimes involving gun violence are tough enough," she added. She is also a strong backer of 2nd Amendment rights and doesn't feel that tougher gun laws on legitimate firearm owners is the answer, either.

"The problem of gun violence lies in the hearts and minds of the men and women of our town," she said.

Her son's death, meanwhile, remains an open homicide investigation as the police never close unsolved murder cases. Anyone with information can contact Decatur police detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477, where rewarded tips can be left anonymously.

Witty and his sister Michaela Kirby had enjoyed a day at the Decatur Celebration and were walking to their mother’s house on Hendrix Street when they were accosted by a gunman on Johns Avenue.

Witty had stepped up to protect his sister and his last act was signaling for her to run, which she did. The gunman had already struck her brother in the head with a handgun and she looked back to see him falling after being shot; he was hit three times. She felt a bullet meant for her zip past her head before smashing through the door of a nearby house, where the occupants called police.

Asked why the world should continue to remember her son and honor his memory, his 45-year-old mom replied: "I feel Caleb's life stands out because he believed in kindness and he was a funny kid, like laughter was almost as important as music was to him and he never harmed anybody in his life. And for him to give his life for his sister, and to take a bullet through the heart to save her life, that is just a lot of things a lot of people really wouldn't do."

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.