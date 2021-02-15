Watch now: Monday fire destroys Decatur home, electric heater possible cause

DECATUR— Decatur firefighters were called out Monday morning to battle a house fire at Railroad and Mueller avenues.

Initially, firefighters were told there may be two people in the home, which had flames coming from it when they arrived. Crews were called to the fire around 11:30 a.m.

"We kept getting reports that the guy just had hip surgery and was still inside," Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said.

Fortunately, the two occupants of the home were later confirmed to have made it out of the building safety, but the house was considered to be "totaled," Abbott said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Everything from the front to the back is burnt up and that’s because the wind blowing through was like a blow torch out of the back of the house," he said.

The chief said firefighters weren't able to initially get inside of the home due to the size and amount of flames that were being fueled by strong winds coming through the front windows.

Sections of the roof had been burnt away and the charred parts that remained were sinking downward. Remaining smoke coming from the house into the afternoon was intensified by the harsh cold conditions.