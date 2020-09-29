Watch now: More COVID restrictions expected in Macon County, region

The region's positivity rate was 7.3% as of Sept. 26. That number is dramatically higher than it has been reported in the past because of the removal of Champaign County from the regional tally. Officials said testing being done at the University of Illinois kept the positivity numbers down, thus providing an inaccurate status of the entire region.

"We want to get out of Tier One as fast as we possibly can," Moore Wolfe said. "Our businesses can't take another hit."

Statewide on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 1,362 cases of the virus and 23 more deaths in COVID-19-positive individuals.

The death total is now at 8,637 in Illinois, and there have been 291,001 confirmed cases among more than 5.5 million test results reported. There were 45,624 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3%, which brought the rolling seven-day average rate to 3.6 percent.

At the end of the day Monday, there were 1,535 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 363 in intensive care unit beds and 151 on ventilators. Those numbers fluctuate considerably daily but have been trending slightly upward in recent weeks.

