Watch now: Mother, daughters find mission, purpose in wake of slain officer tragedy

Amber Oberheim, the widow of slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, has mounted a defiant push back against those who seek to defund police, revile them or in any way disparage and disrespect them. It’s been, she believes, her God-given mission since that day in May when, as she phrases it, “My husband went to work and never came home.”

The advocacy of Oberheim and her family is, on a personal level, also proving to be a way to attack the onset of crushing grief and channel it into something positive and uplifting in the face of darkness and pain.

Backed by her four daughters — Hannah, 22, Avery, 19, and 14-year-old twins Addison and Aubree — Amber Oberheim said the Monticello family made a solemn commitment to police officers everywhere on May 26, the day of her husband’s funeral.

“They committed to defend their name, their purpose, their honor, and their badge,” said the Oberheims of themselves in a declaration of intent on their web page. “As a result, Amber and her daughters created a God-serving foundation in Chris’s honor called Peacemaker Project 703.”

And so the campaign of playing offense — polite but respectful and determined — began. Named for her late husband’s badge number, Peacemaker Project 703 is a not-for-profit entity with Amber Oberheim as founder and president and her children serving on its board.

For those continuing efforts, Amber Oberheim and her family are the Newsmaker of the Year for 2021. The Herald & Review each year recognizes the person who had the biggest impact on the community.

As Hannah Oberheim puts it, “Although I will never understand why my Dad was taken away from me, nothing catches the Lord by surprise. I know that He has a purpose for my Mom, my sisters and me. We will live life intentionally, seeking that purpose.”

That purpose involves being willing to speak out constantly, advocating for respect for the role of law enforcement as an essential bulwark of our civilization and insisting that efforts to defund and marginalize police are misguided and wrong, symptoms of a society in danger of losing its moral compass.

The Oberheims, particularly Amber Oberheim, speak to the media and at public events, local government meetings and other venues to hammer home their message. They also advocate for better and more easily accessed mental health services to support police officers under stress from their jobs. They get involved at the detail level, too, for example, supporting the work of a group called Paws & Stripes which trains “police comfort dogs.”

Amber Oberheim said the dogs are used by police to comfort civilian victims caught-up in traumatic situations and to ease their stress and, by default, make the work of law enforcement easier. “But it’s multi-faceted,” she added. “Having a dog like that at the station actually provides comfort for the officers, too, whether they want to see it that way or not.”

A nurse practitioner who has set aside her day job to spearhead Project 703, Oberheim isn’t trying to pretend that we live in a world where the police don’t make mistakes or act wrongly, sometimes with tragic results.

“Undoubtedly there are situations that happened with law enforcement officers that needed to be different, I will be the first to admit that,” she said.

The Oberheim family view, however, is that when police screw up, we tend to get widespread campaigns to vilify the work of all police officers, regardless of who they are. Amber Oberheim draws a comparison with her own field, medicine. “As a nurse practitioner, I know surgeons I would never send a patient to because their outcomes aren't good,” she said.

“But when a surgeon whose lack of training, poor decision making or whatever you want to call it has put patients in the ground, we don’t look at all surgeons as being bad because one of them had a bad outcome.”

There can have been few outcomes more tragic than the death of 44-year-old Chris Oberheim in the early morning hours of May 19. The former Decatur officer, who has a brother, Joe, still serving with Decatur police, was responding to a domestic violence call when suspect Darion Lafayette, 24, opened fire.

Oberheim suffered fatal injuries and his partner, fellow Champaign Officer Jeffrey Creel, was shot three times but survived to return fire, killing Lafayette.

Chris Oberheim was lauded as a dedicated law enforcement officer who gave his life in the service of others and was also a devoted dad and husband. “Chris made it very apparent that his family was his first priority. His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy,” the Project 703 website proclaims above nine family snaps showing the Oberheims living and enjoying life as a family.

And now that family continues to come to terms with the harsh reality that their dad and husband is no longer with them. The first Christmas, always a time of heightened emotion, memory and longing, has already been and gone absent the man who was the center of their lives.

For Amber Oberheim, the Project 703 public relations offense in honor of her husband’s memory maintains a thin blue line arresting grief and pain and that overriding sense of loss that looms over the lives of all who grieve and yet must cope.

“I am guilty of probably making myself so busy that I don’t have to deal with the reality of the situation,” she said.

“And I am not surprised that our daughters want to be involved although in some ways, honestly, I sometimes think ‘Am I delaying their mourning process?’ while we’re doing all of these things. But they are all very willing and they want to be there and they want to speak out and they want to support the people who are supporting us. They’ve always had the choice about how involved they want or not want to be.”

Asked if she thinks that involvement and advocacy is helping her children cope with their loss, she replied: “Yes, I hope so; I hope so.”

As for their Mom, she said her whole-hearted response to the tragedy visited on her family has been only natural for a woman who sees herself as one of life’s doers.

“That is just my personality type, that is just who I am: and so I am a fixer, I’m a healer. It didn't even occur to me not to do any of this,” she explained.

A person of strong faith, Oberheim also believes she is on a mission from God and that, fueled by tragedy, she has found new purpose. “This has been a complete epiphany for me,” she said. “God knew that if this happened, this is what I was going to do in response. He knew that if something happened to Chris, this is how I would handle it.”

Taking on and trying to reshape the way society treats its law enforcement officers is no small task, however, even for a mother and her daughters who all believe their wills are now bent to divine purpose. And yet the head of the family remains undaunted by the sheer enormity of it all.

“If not us, who?” she asked. “What do you do? Do you just sit back and continue to watch things happen around you that just don’t sit well with your soul? No, you stand up… and you pray, you just say ‘God, speak to me so that I can hear. I will listen. You tell me what to do and I will go do it.’ I have no fear because that is the path I am taking.”

