Watch now: Motorcycle struck by hit-and-run driver near Dalton City

DALTON CITY — Authorities are investigating an apparent hit and run Friday night that sent the rider of a motorcycle to a Decatur hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
"He was pretty lucky," Battalion Chief Chris Schroth of the Mount Zion Fire Protection District said.
Emergency crews were called the intersection of Illinois 121 and Illinois 128 in Dalton City around 10 p.m. The intersection was closed to traffic for about an hour.
Schroth said information shared at the scene indicated the driver of the vehicle that fled was apprehended near Bethany. The Moultrie County Sheriff's Department had no information about the crash or an arrest Friday night.
According to Schroth, the operator of the eastbound motorcycle said he was stopped at the intersection when he was struck from behind by the vehicle, which left the scene.
With warmer weather upon us, Schroth reminded motorists that they will once again be sharing the road with motorcycles and to be on the lookout for them.
Ashley Eagle of Galesburg shared the same message.
Eagle and members of her family drove up to the intersection soon after the crash occurred.
Eagle, a member of the motorcyclists’ rights organization A.B.A.T.E., said the sight of a motorcycle laying in the road made her feel "nauseous."
"That's somebody's dad. That's somebody's son," she said of the person who was taken away in an ambulance. "People need to watch for bikes."
Mount Zion was joined at the scene by the Dora Township Fire Protection District, Lovington Ambulance Service and the sheriff's department.
