Watch now: Moultrie County community picking up pieces after weekend tornado

GAYS — The historical two-story outhouse in Gays was one of the few structures to emerge unscathed from the tornado that roared through the Moultrie County community Friday night.

“Where I live, 50 feet from me, it tore the roof off of a barn,” said Mayor Dwayne Miller, who was thankful his home received minor damage. “It tore the pine trees out and strung them across the field.”

The National Weather Service in Lincoln confirmed an EF2 tornado passed through the area shortly before 10 p.m.

It made a direct hit on the South Central FS Fertilizer plant west of town and caused extensive damage to many homes around it.

“It destroyed it completely,” Miller said of fertilizer plant. “There were a lot of chemicals. All of the tanks were destroyed.”

Recommended for you…

Still, Miller said it could have been much worse.

If the tornado had taken a slightly different path, "it would have hit Gays right in the middle,” Miller said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the tornado touched down 1 mile south of Windsor at 9:50 p.m. and traveled 15.8 miles on the ground before lifting at 10:04 p.m. about 4 miles north-northeast of Mattoon, where it damaged a pair of warehouses northwest of town and numerous homes.

The weather service said the tornado, which had a maximum width of 200 yards, caused extensive damage but resulted in no injuries.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for more than two dozen central and southern Illinois counties impacted by Friday evening's devastating tornadoes.

The governor's proclamation frees up state resources for storm recovery and allows it to request federal help. Area counties included in the proclamation include Coles, Shelby, Moultrie, Effingham, Edgar, Fayette, Logan and Macon.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who represents the areas hardest hit by the storm, was among the members of the Illinois delegation seeking a federal emergency declaration.

"We are continuing to pray for our neighbors and fellow Americans across the region in the aftermath of last week's tornadoes," Mary Miller said. "My office has made it a top priority to ensure downstate Illinois receives the federal assistance it needs throughout the recovery. My office is here to assist and has been in touch with local officials, first responders, and FEMA."

The worst damage from the storm was reported in Madison County, where the powerful system caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse, killing at least six.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” he said during a press conference in Pontoon Beach, near the 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse.

The National Weather Service estimates the tornado that hit the building reached the EF3 category — the third-strongest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds between 136 mph and 165 mph. It touched down near the interstate 255-270 interchange and traveled northeast into Edwardsville.

The same volatile weather system also produced tornadoes in Kentucky, where at least 64 were killed.

Six tornadoes

As of Monday, at least six tornados were confirmed to have touched down in Illinois.

An EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, touched down in rural Bond County and eventually passed through Fayette, Montgomery and Shelby counties across a more than 40-mile path. The heaviest damage from that system was reported in Herrick. It lifted 2 miles west of Cowden after more than 40 minutes on the ground.

Two additional EF-2 tornados were reported in Cass and Menard counties, respectively.

Dozens of emergency crews also responded to the Amazon site Friday night and through the weekend.

About 190 people were employed at the warehouse, which opened in July 2020 and served as a distribution hub. Officials have said the high winds caused a 40-foot-high wall about the length of a football field to collapse, taking down part of the roof.

Pritzker on Monday said the building did not have a basement. He toured the site with Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, and Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, to announce the disaster proclamation.

"Six individuals clocked in on Friday and they never came home. An additional person is still receiving medical treatment. We are ensuring that there is a full understanding of what happened to these individuals in their final moments, and while we cannot prevent natural disasters, we can strive to prevent future tragedies and ensure that all Illinoisans make it home safe at the end of their shift," he said.

'Terrible and random storm'

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler met Monday morning with Amazon managers who told him the storm hit at one of the busiest times of the year as orders are readied for Christmas deliveries. When the storm hit around 8:30 on Friday night, trucks were returning, making accounting for the number inside the warehouse difficult, Prenzler said.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and survivors were removed by bus or car. Some were taken to Pontoon Beach City Hall, where grief counselors were on hand.

“This was a terrible and random storm,” Prenzler said. “We are still in shock by it all.”

He said the storm was erratic and devastating.

The warehouses to the north and west of the Amazon warehouse were not disturbed. Frogs from a nearby retention pond were picked up by the tornado and slammed to the pavement, Prenzler said. The tornado cut through the south side of the building. All of the fatalities were in the south side of building, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said. The north side of the warehouse was not damaged.

Fillback said it was sobering.

As the emergency crews worked through Friday night to try to find and extract survivors, they were hit again by a second storm about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Fillback said.

“It was definitely one of our worst days,” he said. “Hopefully, we don’t have another like this that requires this level of response again.”

'It's still a mess'

Mayor Dwayne Miller said he watched local weather reports before the tornado touched down in his community.

“It was pouring down rain,” Miller said. “Then all of a sudden it quit raining, no wind, no rain, nothing. Then it started hailing a little bit.”

Miller did what he was able to protect his wife and himself before the tornado touched down. “It was seconds and it was over,” he said.

The village, with a population of approximately 200, had power restored by Sunday afternoon.

According to Craig Gilson, senior director of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois, the company had approximately 26,000 customers throughout the state without power immediately after the storm hit.

“But due to the high winds, we continued to get additional outages,” he said. “Everybody was restored in less than 48 hours.”

The work included replacing more than 225 utility poles. Approximately 800 employees were used to restore power, according to Gilson.

Ameren tapped into the mutual assistance through the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group. Utility companies across the country often work together during storms and other traumatic events.

After the damage was assessed on Saturday morning, Ameren Illinois contacted MMAG. “We got over 150 additional resources to come in late Saturday afternoon to support us with our storm restoration,” Gilson said.

Additional linemen came from Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas and Tennessee. Support was also provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation, road commissioners and individuals, Gilson said.

The Ameren Illinois territory makes up approximately 45,000 square miles. The storm impacted the north, east and west areas of the state. The Mattoon and Decatur areas had significant damage, according to Gilson. More than 50 poles were replaced in Mattoon. Macon County and surrounding counties had 41 poles replaced.

The rest of the weekend in Gays was spent cleaning up the damage as much as possible. Miller watched as members of the community walked among the rubble trying to find their belongings.

Monday’s sunny skies shed light on some of the leftover pieces and remnants of the storm.

“It’s not as bad as it was before,” Miller said. “But it’s still a mess.”

The Pantagraph's Brenden Moore, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.