Watch now: Mystery, hidden danger lurk behind Decatur building fires

DECATUR — A mystery blaze and mystery building owners make for a strange story amid the blackened ruins of a massive Decatur warehouse.

The May 1 conflagration at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street stretched for half a city block. Dealing with it took hours and involved every available crew the Decatur Fire Department could muster.

The site was left a burned-out heap of rubble and twisted metal with dangerously leaning and partially collapsed brick walls that the city of Decatur spent some $5,000 to secure while cleaning debris from the roadway.

The good news, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, is that the building owners — Palos Hills-based Gulfco — look to have insurance that can be tapped to cover the costs of a full site cleanup, an expense estimated to range up to $500,000. The city will also be submitting a bill for that $5,000 it’s already paid out on behalf of taxpayers.

But hanging in the air like the persistent smell of charred wood and roofing materials is the question of just what caused the fire? That’s under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which did not respond to a request for information. If the answer comes back that Gulfco was the victim of arson or the fire had some other ignition point sparked by questionable circumstances, the insurance pay-out picture could get very clouded.

“I don’t want to go into a lot of details and I am not a fire investigator,” said Kindseth. “But should there be a determination of an intentional fire, then those types of situations can get messy.”

Here are some of the other messy circumstances clouding the post-fire picture: Kindseth says before Gulfco came among, the city was concerned about remodeling and other work done in the warehouse that might not meet city codes. “The city certainly raised some red flags about electrical work being done with no permits and no inspections,” Kindseth added.

Kindseth said that work had appeared to continue after Gulfco became the owners. “And so the city had issued a couple of ‘stop work’ orders on the project to try to get people to come in and tell us what they were doing and get a permit so we could inspect it and make sure it is safe,” he added.

Gulfco is shown in property records as having acquired the nearly century-old warehouse for $50,000 on April 1. Nobody seems to know what they wanted to do with the place, which was burned to the ground too soon for them to have had much chance to do anything anyway.

'Very hard to reach a specific person'

And what exactly is Gulfco’s business model? That is where the story takes another interesting twist and transports us to international trouble spots half a world away from Decatur. The company’s website bills it as a “U.S.-based security service specializing in maritime security.” By that they mean securing clients from the predations of pirates as in “Pirates of the Caribbean”: nasty bad guys on boats and ships trying to loot other people’s boats and ships."

To counteract that, Gulfco — which did not respond to phoned and emailed requests for comment — says it employs some very tough staff. “We hire top-notch Special Forces officers with exceptional training experience and proven combat records,” its website boasts.

And it doesn’t stop there. Among the services Gulfco renders to clients looking to gain a little edge in an uncertain world are courses with subjects like: Basic and advanced use of pistols and rifles, along with “Close Quarter Battle (Room and Building)”; “Vehicular Assaults,” “Clandestine Movement”; “Target Interdiction (Sniper)” and “Advanced Entry Techniques” involving either “mechanical entry” or “explosive entry.”

Other course titles deal with staying on the right side of the Geneva Conventions in combat situations, hence “Law of Land Warfare and Rules of Engagement” and “Handling Prisoners of War and Detainees.”

With pirates clearly thin on the ground in Central Illinois, the company says it is “uniquely situated to conduct business in the State of Kuwait and throughout the Gulf region.”

Kindseth, who has no idea what Gulfco wanted their Decatur warehouse for, says it took him a day of dogged web and telephonic sleuthing to ferret out a key company person to chat with about the fact their newly acquired property had just been infiltrated by fire and was no more.

“It was very hard to reach a specific person,” said Kindseth. “But I was able to track somebody down and I was able to communicate with him; he was in Egypt at the time.”

Unknown fire hazards

Which raises other issues for communities like Decatur dotted with hulking and frequently dilapidated big factory and warehouse buildings, many of them giant refugees from the past that have fallen on hard times. That, and lots of shambolic old homes, often with tangled ownership and landlord histories, creates an urban landscape of potential and unknown fire hazards. Finding a property owner to talk to in emergency situations is no easy task when time is of the essence.

Kindseth said the city is mulling over creating some kind of registry for vacant properties like these which would have a requirement for the current owner’s up-to-date contact information to be on file with the city. Kindseth said that would make it easier to deal with emergencies and help protect firemen and other first responders now confronted with blazing buildings about which nobody knows much of anything.

“You can imagine how it puts first responders at risk: they are going into a commercial building and who knows if there are, say, 50 bottles of pressurized gas stored in there somewhere?” said Kindseth.

“Yes, we are going to bring up the subject of some kind of a vacant building registration program in the near future.”

He’ll get no argument from Decatur’s fire chief, Jeff Abbott, who said his firefighters have detailed information on active business premises but are in the dark on ostensibly vacant or barely used buildings.

“The problem we run into is that, when it’s not an open and operating business, therefore we have no clue what is inside that,” he said.

The chief said firefighters could see and hear stuff exploding inside the East Grand Avenue fire and later found propane tanks in the rubble. “I don’t know if those tanks blew up or not, but something did,” Abbott added.

The Pana Fire Department has already been thinking along similar lines of compiling a vacant building survey, having already dealt with a number of potentially dangerous fires in large, and largely empty, premises.

On May 9, a two-story commercial structure with an apartment and attic went up in flames at 106 E. Second St. And that followed on from an even bigger fire in December when three vacant downtown buildings just a block to the east were destroyed in a fire with a suspicious origin.

Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland told the Herald & Review that firefighters need more information about the layout of these buildings and what might be lurking inside. He said his department was working on getting access to such buildings so it can at least draw up some kind of guide his crews can use in an emergency.

“So that if we have to do this again, we know things like whether we can make entry into it (the building) or if it’s not going to be safe to even do that,” he added. “It’s a project we’re working on.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

