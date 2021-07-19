Watch now: New license plate cameras helped catch Decatur gunman, police say

DECATUR — A sworn Decatur police affidavit says the city’s new license plate-reading camera system helped track down William Toussaint, the man accused of shooting and wounding an 8-year-old girl.

The shooting happened Thursday near East Hickory and North Charles streets and police had already found a store security video image of a car from which witnesses said they had seen muzzle flashes.

The affidavit said detectives then accessed the newly deployed FLOCK camera system which showed the Saturn ION vehicle clearly and its Mississippi temporary registration plate. Armed with that information, officers who pulled the vehicle over Friday for traffic violations soon realized they had found the suspect vehicle from the shooting.

Commenting on the case, Deputy Police Chief Shane Brandel told the Herald & Review the FLOCK system has already “proven itself very valuable in our investigations.”

And he added: “In this particular case, there is a good chance we wouldn’t have solved the case without the FLOCK system. It gave us the vehicle description to look for and so forth.” And Brandel said it was particularly important to find and get someone accused of the shooting of a child off the street as rapidly as possible.

Earlier police reports had said the girl was riding in her grandmother’s car when she was shot and wounded in the arm. It’s not clear who or what Toussaint, 19, was supposedly shooting at, but it appears the vehicle the child was riding in drove into the line of fire.

The affidavit said Toussaint denied everything, even after police found spent shell casings in the vehicle which matched more than 11 casings officers had recovered from the scene of the shooting.

“William, when questioned about the fired shell casings stated he recently, as of two days ago, was firing a firearm out in the country and that is why the shell casings are inside the Saturn,” said Appenzeller.

Toussaint was booked on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail on Monday with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post a $7,500 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

