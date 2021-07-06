 Skip to main content
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Watch now: Newly released dashcam video shows Decatur police chase

The Herald & Review has obtained Macon County sheriff's department dashcam footage of a June 18 police chase.

The Herald & Review has obtained dashboard camera footage from the Macon County Sheriff's Office of a June 18 police chase in Decatur. Read the story: https://bit.ly/3hKHFFf

DECATUR — Driving along in a shower of sparks and smoke, his car tires shredded, police dash cam video captures the final moments of freedom for Decatur man Marcus D. Boykin, accused of trying to shoot to death a city cop.

The Herald & Review obtained the dramatic footage through a Freedom of Information Act request and the nighttime video, taken from a Macon County Sheriff's Office vehicle, shows the lead-up to the arrest of Boykin on June 18.

Boykin, Marcus

Boykin

Boykin, 39, is pleading not guilty to charges he drove up to the parked squad car of Decatur Police Officer Chris Snyder in the 300 block of East Leafland Avenue and took a shot at him from less than six feet away. Boykin missed and fled, with Snyder in hot pursuit, soon to be joined by multiple other squad cars from Decatur police, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police as the Decatur officer requested backup.

The following video is of a June 18 police chase in Decatur.

During the chase another officer, Michael Lawary, was behind Boykin when he said he saw the suspect raise his arm backwards and aim his handgun at him. Lawary opened fire with eight or nine shots through the windshield of his own squad car to defend himself, with at least one bullet striking Boykin’s vehicle.

The dashcam shows how the chase progressed with police vehicles fanning out in all directions to block off avenues of escape. Then, at about 2 minutes and 32 seconds, Boykin is seen driving back toward the pursuing police vehicles in the opposite lane, his car tires punctured by devices officers deployed to disable his vehicle.

But Boykin still drives on, spraying sparks and smoke, as a column of police vehicles continue their pursuit. His car is finally stopped in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said Boykin, who at various times had put his own handgun in his mouth or pointed it under his chin, had got out and put the weapon down on the ground and pushed it away. But, police say, he had begun crawling toward his weapon and had to be shot with a stun gun before he was finally taken into custody.

Police chase (copy)

Police inspect the scene following a chase on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur on June 18.

In addition to the attempted murder of a police officer, Boykin is also pleading not guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon, armed violence and the aggravated discharge of a weapon. He also denies two counts of aggravated fleeing and two counts of driving under the influence. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to bond out.

The Herald & Review requested dashcam video of the chase. A similar request to the Decatur Police Department was denied. 

See previous videos from Herald & Review staff at the scene 

Law enforcement responded following a chase Friday night in Decatur. It ended on North Martin Luther King Junior Drive between East Grand Avenue and East Waggoner Street.

Decatur police vehicles are seen in pursuit of a car that was traveling on Grand Avenue, then turning north onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. Sparks flew from the wheels of the car where the tires had worn down. READ THE STORY HERE.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see videos of the chase obtained by the Herald & Review. 

