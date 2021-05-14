Watch now: No masks? We asked Decatur residents what they think

DECATUR — Decatur-area residents spent Friday adjusting to an about-face about facial coverings.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued Thursday say fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors or out in most cases, asking that people work on the honors system. The new directive is a stark shift from previous recommendations, and reactions to the Herald & Review were as varied as the questions about this new phase in coronavirus recovery.
Decatur resident Dwayne Krimbill said the CDC announcement makes sense for those who are protected with vaccines.
“I think if you have gotten the shots," he said, "you shouldn't have to wear a mask."
But Debbie Davis isn’t so sure. She’s lived in Florida for more than 40 years and was visiting family in Decatur on Friday. Because she travels and works at her local airport, her mask will continue to be part of her wardrobe.
“I just had my second COVID shot a week ago,” she said. “I’m still being cautious.”
The CDC urged people Thursday still to wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But the new federal guidance says fully vaccinated people can forgo masks in most settings regardless of size and no longer need to physically distance from others. Exceptions include public transportation, planes, hospitals, doctors offices and prisons.
About a dozen states have announced plans to drop mask mandates. Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Illinois J.B. Pritzker, on Friday said the governor is changing his executive orders regarding mask use as well.
"The governor believes firmly in following the science and is working to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people. The scientists' message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more," she said.
Some pointed to how everyone will know who has had shots.
“There's some question on whether or not you'll be able to tell if people have been vaccinated or not, so I guess if you are fully vaccinated and you feel comfortable, you should be able to do that (take off the mask),” Max Macke, a MacArthur High School graduating senior. “If any restaurants have any guidelines that specifically tell someone to do it, then I agree that people entering should be forced to (wear a mask) because that's private property.”
Others disagree.
“The truth is, wearing a mask should be a personal choice,” said Kevin Warnick, during an interview with the Herald & Review. “You want to wear it, then wear it. I will not, and have only had one on when asked by the business. So when the CDC or whoever suggest you wear a mask, take it for what it’s worth. God put us on this Earth, mask or not, nothing can change when he takes us off. Live every day as if it is your last. Because you never know.”
Several major chains, including Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now.
Shelbyville's Main Street School Principal, Ryan Scott, said he follows the rules wherever he is. If a mask is required, he wears it, and at school, he enforces the current guidelines.
“When I am not in my role (as principal) and a customer at a store, for example, I do not wear my mask and I am comfortable with what others decide to do,” Scott said. “This is only if it is not posted or I am not asked to wear a mask.”
Chrissy Spurlock, owner of Giggles, posted a sign encouraging customers to continue to wear their masks. “I do not want to see your grin. I do not want to see your chin,” stated the poem, reminiscent of a classic Dr. Seuss book.
“We’re not going to remove the sign,” Spurlock said. “We’re not going to ask people to wear masks in the store. Before we did, just out of consideration of our employees and our customers in the store.”
Giggles also has a large selection of masks for sale. Spurlock expects the demand will slow down, with the new guidelines in place. “But I never anticipated selling masks anyway,” she said. “But we sold quite a few today.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolf is hoping the new guidelines will raise morale. “We’re all tired of the masks,” she said. “So we should be excited. This is a big step back to normal.”
The mayor wants the public to remain realistic about the safety of the community. Wearing a mask is a continuous precaution. “If you’re using public transportation, wear your mask. In the health care setting, wear your mask,” she said. “It made sense even before COVID.”
Friday was also the first day Illinois has lifted various COVID related capacity limits. The state is poised to lift all restrictions next month if infection rates continue to improve, part of the five-stage Restore Illinois plan.
Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA, believes the guidelines could be clear for the public to understand. The CDC mandate doesn't match up with the Restore Illinois guidelines presented months ago. “And the CDC report says we still need to follow state and local laws,” he said. “We need more information.”
On Friday, the YMCA staff continued to encourage guests to wear their masks when they are in specific areas. “There was confusion and frustration,” Santomassimo said. “But we’re hoping the governor will release more information.”
Masks also will be required at places like the Salvation Army homeless shelter, which continues to have positive cases. “So we have to do everything we can to be safe,” said Morgan Huffman, social service director for the Salvation Army.
Not all residents staying at the facility are vaccinated. Staff has offered multiple opportunities to receive the vaccine. “But guys come in and guys leave, so some of that consistency is hard in order to get them all vaccinated,” Huffman said. “So for right now we’re still going to require them to wear the masks.”
Emily O’Connell, Macon County Health Department health educator, is concerned about a rise in COVID cases if those who are not vaccinated choose not to wear their masks. “If a person does not meet those fully vaccinated requirements regardless of their age, they need to continue to take all precautions until they are fully vaccinated,” O’Connell said.
The county has had 10,775 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic started, including 15 new ones on Friday. There have been 196 deaths.
Brycton Curry, a graduating senior at MacArthur High School, has no plans to stop wearing his mask even though he's fully vaccinated.
“It's something you practice. It's a habit you get and by now, you see all these people and it's still very scary, I think,” he said.