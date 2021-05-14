Watch now: No masks? We asked Decatur residents what they think

About a dozen states have announced plans to drop mask mandates. Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Illinois J.B. Pritzker, on Friday said the governor is changing his executive orders regarding mask use as well.

"The governor believes firmly in following the science and is working to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people. The scientists' message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more," she said.

Some pointed to how everyone will know who has had shots.

“There's some question on whether or not you'll be able to tell if people have been vaccinated or not, so I guess if you are fully vaccinated and you feel comfortable, you should be able to do that (take off the mask),” Max Macke, a MacArthur High School graduating senior. “If any restaurants have any guidelines that specifically tell someone to do it, then I agree that people entering should be forced to (wear a mask) because that's private property.”

Others disagree.