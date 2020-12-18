Watch now: No return to Tier 2 mitigations for Macon County, Region 6, despite meeting criteria

“Since the surge hit us, it's been important for us to get the right trajectory of cases, and hospitalizations and ICU use, and to make sure that we get to the right level. Remember, there are still many hospitals around the state that have limited ability to take in new ICU patients, or even new hospitalizations. And so we're trying very hard to bring it down all across the state before we start to relieve the regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2," Pritzker said during his COVID briefing Friday in response to a question about the regions that met criteria to return to Tier 2.