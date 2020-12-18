Watch now: No return to Tier 2 mitigations for Macon County, Region 6, despite meeting criteria

SPRINGFIELD — Despite Region 6, which includes Macon County, having met the criteria for a return to Tier 2 mitigations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that a rollback isn’t forthcoming.
“Since the surge hit us, it's been important for us to get the right trajectory of cases, and hospitalizations and ICU use, and to make sure that we get to the right level. Remember, there are still many hospitals around the state that have limited ability to take in new ICU patients, or even new hospitalizations. And so we're trying very hard to bring it down all across the state before we start to relieve the regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2," Pritzker said during his COVID briefing Friday in response to a question about the regions that met criteria to return to Tier 2.
Region 6 and Region 1, which encompasses the northern and western portion of the state, have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, had greater than 20% available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in 7 out of the last 10 days.
Tier 3 mitigations strictly limit capacity at retail stores and other Illinois businesses and require casinos and video gambling terminals to close, among other economic restrictions, which would no longer apply in Tier 2. However, Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars.
Despite the regions meeting the criteria, Pritzker has said no regions will be removed from stricter mitigations at this time, and it is unclear when the rollback of mitigations may begin.
All of the state’s 11 mitigation regions entered Tier 3 by Nov. 20.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths. Macon County health officials reported 28 new positive cases, bringing its total to 7,599.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 8%, which decreased four-tenths of a percentage point from the day prior. This is the fifth straight day that the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate has decreased, and it’s the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 1.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
