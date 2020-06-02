Watch now: Organizer says fires, looting don't diminish positives that emerged from Decatur Justice Walk

Jenkins added, “That’s one youth I know who wasn’t out burning a vacant house because he was able to get out his anger and his frustration,” Jenkins said. “We say over and over, as Dr. (Martin Luther) King said, that rioting in the language of the unheard. So as long as we continue to give them a platform to express themselves without being pepper sprayed or shot down with rubber bullets, then, for the most part, our community will remain calm.”

Jenkins said there will always be opportunists at times like these, as well as those who choose to incite violence through the spreading of false information – like rumors that Monday’s walk would include a large group of people being bussed in from other communities.

For those youth who choose to act out by performing petty acts of violence, “my message to them is to get involved,” Jenkins said. “Get involved in your neighborhood, get involved in your community, get involved in the movements that are currently going on and channeling that anger and frustration that you have into something that is positive, not chaotic.”

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe who, along with other city council members participated in Monday's Justice Walk, said afterward that “we need more dialogue to change things and I am really looking forward to sitting down and talking."