Watch now: Organizer says fires, looting don't diminish positives that emerged from Decatur Justice Walk

DECATUR — Amid the sporadic looting and fire calls that kept Decatur police and firefighters active through the night Monday and early hours of Tuesday, Jacob Jenkins prefers to look at the positive side of what happened Monday afternoon.
An estimated 500 people marched peacefully through the streets of Decatur calling for change and speaking out against police brutality. The message, he said, has been heard by city leaders who have agreed to meet with the black community – the youth, in particular – to listen to their concerns and discuss funding opportunities. School principals are talking about organizing students in their schools.
“We do not have mass rioting in our streets. We don’t have violence in our streets or anything of that nature that we are seeing in this country,” said Jenkins, co-organizer of the Justice Walk that followed a nearly two-mile path around downtown.
Jenkins said Monday’s march went a long way toward easing some of the pent up anger and frustration among its participants.
"Let this city see your power," co-organizer Jacob Jenkins said, leading the crowd. "We want the world to see what Decatur has done peacefully."
He made special note of the teenager who jumped on the back of the truck and helped lead the rally.
“That was powerful to me because we underestimate the youth in the community. Sometimes they have the answers,” he said.
Jenkins added, “That’s one youth I know who wasn’t out burning a vacant house because he was able to get out his anger and his frustration,” Jenkins said. “We say over and over, as Dr. (Martin Luther) King said, that rioting in the language of the unheard. So as long as we continue to give them a platform to express themselves without being pepper sprayed or shot down with rubber bullets, then, for the most part, our community will remain calm.”
Jenkins said there will always be opportunists at times like these, as well as those who choose to incite violence through the spreading of false information – like rumors that Monday’s walk would include a large group of people being bussed in from other communities.
For those youth who choose to act out by performing petty acts of violence, “my message to them is to get involved,” Jenkins said. “Get involved in your neighborhood, get involved in your community, get involved in the movements that are currently going on and channeling that anger and frustration that you have into something that is positive, not chaotic.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe who, along with other city council members participated in Monday's Justice Walk, said afterward that “we need more dialogue to change things and I am really looking forward to sitting down and talking."
Jenkins also said people may need to put the recent fires into perspective, noting there are more than 200 vacant homes in the community and that they have been regular targets of arson before the recent upheaval following the national reaction to the police-officer- involved death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis.
The national outcry also comes at the start of summer, a time of the year when violence routinely increases.
“We’re still working on getting things in place so we can have a safe summer,” he said. The response to Floyd's death and that of others who have died at the hands of law enforcement makes the process a little more difficult.
In addition to meeting with city leaders, Jenkins said he would “love” to meet with the downtown merchants.
Based on all the rumors that were circulating on social media about possible violence, he said he understands the steps they took, like boarding up windows, to protect their livelihood.
“I see them as a community,” Jenkins said of downtown, “and I want to let them know that Decatur is a collection of communities and we protect each other.”
View images from the Justice Walk in downtown Decatur
