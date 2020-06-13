Watch now: Parents of Decatur gun violence victims share pain, call for change

The Rev. Rod Wilson said he was addressing the crowd not only as a pastor, but also a former gang member.

Describing himself as “somebody that’s been on both sides of that gun,” Wilson said shooting someone isn’t what people think it’s like. Everyone thinks they’re tough, until they do something they can’t come back from, he said.

“You’ve got to live with some consequences that I promise you 99.999% of you ain’t ready to deal with,” he said.

Wilson said he plans to continue working against violence in the community and urged others to do the same: to mentor young people, not to give up on them.

“It’s time for us men to reclaim our city,” Wilson said. “There’s too many of us out here acting like we scared to get out here and speak to our own youth and not chastise them all the time but let them know, man, somebody loves you.”

He said there are plenty of people who lock their doors and close their blinds, scared of the consequences of getting involved.