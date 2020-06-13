Watch now: Parents of Decatur gun violence victims share pain, call for change

DECATUR — In the photo, Shemilah Sanders is wearing a white cap and gown, hands clutching her high school diploma.
She is smiling — not the eager grin of a girl anticipating months without school, but the proud, mature expression of a young woman who knows this photo will find its place in a frame or a scrapbook or on the side of a loved one's refrigerator.
On Friday, people who loved Sanders wore her face on their shirts. Her father, Shemuel Sanders, held the photo up before a crowd who came together to mourn her and other victims of gun violence in Decatur.
“Look how beautiful my baby was,” he said. “She had a lot of life.”
His voice broke as he described how his daughter’s heart kept beating for an hour and a half after doctors at Decatur Memorial Hospital removed life support on Tuesday.
“I had to leave, because I couldn’t stand to see her heart stop,” he said, weeping. “They took my baby, y’all. They took my baby.”
The gathering was held near the East Garfield Avenue overpass where Shemilah Sanders was found June 6 by police responding to a call about a person who had been shot. She died three days later, at 22 years old. Two Decatur men are facing charges in her death.
Shemuel Sanders and others whose children died in gun violence gave voice to their grief and frustration during the vigil, which also included a balloon release. They called for change — for an end to crimes of retaliation, for more men to act as fathers and mentors, for more cooperation with police investigations of shootings, for more love and less division.
“We should not be here once again,” said Jera Gentry, whose 24-year-old son, Ashton Gray, was shot to death in September 2018. “I’m not angry at anybody out here. I’m angry at what’s happening.”
Gentry said she had lost her mother to cancer and her grandfather, “the only daddy I knew,” to a sudden heart attack when she was a teenager. She said she’d endured abusive relationships, been on the brink of homelessness, sat in the dark when she couldn’t pay the power bill.
“I’ve had struggles in my life. I’ve had pain,” she said. “But hear me when I say: You don’t know no pain until you lose your child.”
Cocoa Hill, whose 28-year-old son Suave Turner was killed in May 2019, asked those present if they’d ever been shot.
Some hands went up, including Hill’s.
Then she asked how many people present knew someone who had been shot.
More hands went up — the majority of those in attendance.
“I have to watch videos just to hear my son laugh,” Hill said. “And sometimes I can’t do that because it’s hard.”
Jennifer Kirby’s 17-year-old son, Caleb Witty, was shot to death in August 2011.
It was a death that was totally preventable, she said. Kirby asked all those present to consider the consequences of carrying a gun, to understand that it is capable of taking another life.
“You have to think about what you’re doing when you take that responsibility into your own hands,” she said. “Is it really that serious? Is it that necessary? They’re 110% preventable deaths.”
The Rev. Rod Wilson said he was addressing the crowd not only as a pastor, but also a former gang member.
Describing himself as “somebody that’s been on both sides of that gun,” Wilson said shooting someone isn’t what people think it’s like. Everyone thinks they’re tough, until they do something they can’t come back from, he said.
“You’ve got to live with some consequences that I promise you 99.999% of you ain’t ready to deal with,” he said.
Wilson said he plans to continue working against violence in the community and urged others to do the same: to mentor young people, not to give up on them.
“It’s time for us men to reclaim our city,” Wilson said. “There’s too many of us out here acting like we scared to get out here and speak to our own youth and not chastise them all the time but let them know, man, somebody loves you.”
He said there are plenty of people who lock their doors and close their blinds, scared of the consequences of getting involved.
“If I’ve got to fight and die, let me fight for something worth dying for, and that’s my people and my community," Wilson said. "If it costs me my life — I told my daughters the other day, if it costs your daddy his life, then you know he died fighting so you can have a better life and your friends can have a better life.
“I won’t close the door no more. I won’t turn my eyes no more.”
Shemika Sanders said her sister never bothered anybody, and it’s not fair that her babies will have to grow up without their mother.
She urged everyone listening to settle any differences with their families and loved ones.
“Everybody that bickers with their family, anything — y’all need to hug it out, get it together,” she said.
“We didn’t get it together, me and my sister,” she continued, through sobs. “We were bickering, arguing, everything, and now my little sister’s gone.
“I can’t call her and say 'I’m sorry, I love you,' because she’s gone. She’s gone.”
PHOTOS: Justice Walk held in Decatur on Thursday
Cole_Gloria 06.11.20.JPG
Davidson_Jamarion 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 1 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 2 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 3 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 4 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 5 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 6 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 7 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 8 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 9 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 10 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 11 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 12 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 13 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 14 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 15 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 16 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 17 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 18 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 19 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 20 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 21 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 22 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 23 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 24 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 25 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 26 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 27 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 28 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 29 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 30 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 31 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 32 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 33 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 34 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 35 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 36 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 37 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 38 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 39 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 40 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 41 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 42 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 43 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 44 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 45 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 46 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 47 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 48 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 49 06.11.20.JPG
Decatur Protest 50 06.11.20.JPG
Dyson_Zy'nahi 06.11.20.JPG
Hill_Saniah 06.11.20.JPG
March 1 06.11.20.JPG
Patterson_Shanekia 06.11.20.JPG
Smith_Charlotte 06.11.20.JPG
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!