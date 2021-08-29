Watch now: Police busy with another weekend of shots fired in Decatur

DECATUR — Police responded to two incidents of multiple shots being fired on city streets over the weekend.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the first incident occurred 2:45 a.m. Saturday as officers went out to investigate witness reports of a street fight in the area of the 900 block of East Clay Street.

“While en route some of the officers heard shots fired in the 900 block of East Clay,” said Earles. “Upon arrival they spoke to a witness who said she’d heard five to six gunshots coming from a house on the same block.

“She said she observed a group of three to four young men standing in the driveway of that house and, after the shots were fired, they all took off running. She said one of the males also had a silver handgun in his hand and was shooting it.”

Earles said police found three spent 9mm bullet casings but could see no signs of property damage, and no injuries were reported.

Less than 24 hours later, officers were on patrol at 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Stone Street and East Johns Avenue when they head the sound of six to seven shots being fired.

“They headed in the direction of the shots and saw a bunch of men,” Earles said. “They made contact with a couple of them who were standing out there and they told officers they had heard the sound of fireworks. The officers were doubtful when they located seven 9mm shell casings in the street, and then the men became uncooperative.”

Earles said the men were not found with weapons and no arrests were made. There were no reports of anyone being wounded, and police could not see any obvious signs of bullet damage resulting from the incident.

