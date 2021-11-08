Watch now: Police Chief alarmed at numbers of machine guns being seized in Decatur

DECATUR — Interim Police Chief Shane Brandel said Monday he is alarmed at increasing numbers of weapons being seized by his officers that have been illegally converted into machine guns.

The latest was taken off a 19-year-old Decatur man Sunday evening after he had been pulled over for a traffic violation. A police dog alerted to the man’s car and a sworn affidavit said a handgun converted to full auto, and also fitted with an extended magazine, was found tucked under the driver’s seat.

The handgun had been converted using a device known as an “auto sear” which enables the weapon to fire continuously with only one pull of the trigger.

Brandel, who did not have figures on seized guns immediately to hand, said: “I will say I’ve seen more of these that we’ve seized this year then I have over the course of my entire career.

“And we are seeing large capacity magazines on the weapons that have been modified to become fully automatic.”

Brandel said the guns represented a major threat to public safety. “An incredible threat to our community and not to mention the threat to the officers when they confront the subjects who are carrying these guns,” he added.

Brandel said illegal devices to convert semi-automatic weapons to machine guns aren’t anything new. But he said their growing use was a worrying trend.

In a recent article, the Washington Post reported the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington, D.C. field office had seized 20 auto sears in the nation’s capitol in the first half of this year. That is double the rate of such seizures compared to the same time last year. A gun fitted with an auto sear can fire at a rate of up to 1,200 bullets a minute.

The 19-year-old man arrested in Decatur on Sunday was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful use of a machine gun and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.

In another automatic weapon case, Decatur police had arrested Andre D. Cross Jr., 25, on Sept. 15 after he was a charged with the attempted murder of a detective he is accused of trying to run over with a vehicle.

Police said a gun thrown from the car turned out to be a 9mm Glock pistol fitted with an auto sear. Cross was booked on further charges of being a felon in possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence.

Cross, being held in jail in lieu of bail set at $1 million, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

