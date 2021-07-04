Watch now: Police investigate after man jumps off bridge into Lake Decatur

DECATUR — Police confirmed Sunday they were investigating after a man was fished out of Lake Decatur after apparently jumping into the water Sunday afternoon from a U.S. 36 bridge.
Eyewitnesses described boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol going to the man’s aid and he appeared to be alive and well.
“From the information I have right now, it sounds like after he jumped in he was swimming,” said Sgt. Scott Rosenbery with Decatur Police, speaking just after the incident happened around 3:19 p.m. “But we still have patrol officers out there handling the detail.”
He said police were continuing to investigate to find out what the man was doing and why he chose to take a dive into the lake.
History photos: Fun on Lake Decatur
No sweat?
Catchings some Zs
To each his own
Temporary dam
Floating water bed
Taking it easy
Sailors' delight
Sh-h-h-h, quiet please
Beautiful balmy evening
Warm stroll on cold water
Wind surfing
The water's fine
Tourist attraction
Crappie report
Hanging in there
Holiday sailing
Mapping bottoms
Lost Bridge
"Decatur Belle"
"Sport Speedster"
Sand Creek Bridge
Seaplane
Shimmering waters
Evening canoe ride
The Scratcher
Skipping stones
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid