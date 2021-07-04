 Skip to main content
Watch now: Police investigate after man jumps off bridge into Lake Decatur

A lake patrol officer retrieves a person from Lake Decatur on Sunday afternoon. 

DECATUR — Police confirmed Sunday they were investigating after a man was fished out of Lake Decatur after apparently jumping into the water Sunday afternoon from a U.S. 36 bridge.

Eyewitnesses described boaters and the Decatur Lake Patrol going to the man’s aid and he appeared to be alive and well.

Lake Decatur incident

A Lake Decatur Patrol officer retrieves a person from the lake Sunday afternoon. Decatur Police say the man appeared to be swimming after jumping into the waters from a road bridge. The incident remained under investigation. 

“From the information I have right now, it sounds like after he jumped in he was swimming,” said Sgt. Scott Rosenbery with Decatur Police, speaking just after the incident happened around 3:19 p.m. “But we still have patrol officers out there handling the detail.”

Watch now: Decatur sails back to a new sense of freedom on America's birthday

He said police were continuing to investigate to find out what the man was doing and why he chose to take a dive into the lake.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

