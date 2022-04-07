Watch now: Police pack courtroom for sentencing of man who attempted to kill Decatur officer

DECATUR — Amid an extraordinary scene in Macon County Circuit Court, Marcus D. Boykin was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for trying to shoot to death a Decatur cop.

The sentence means that the 40-year-old Boykin, who must serve his time at 85%, will likely stay locked up for the rest of his life. He had been convicted of the attempted murder of Decatur Police Officer Chris Snyder after a Macon County Circuit Court jury trial in February.

There to watch Judge James Coryell hand down the sentence was Officer Snyder along with more than 20 fellow officers packed into the public gallery, including Police Chief Shane Brandel and Macon County Sheriff Jim Root.

Their presence in court clearly showed that cops believe in the philosophy that an attack on one is an attack on all.

"When something like this happens to one of us, we all feel it, we suffer from it, we all suffer from the emotional aspects of a situation like this," said Brandel after Friday's sentencing hearing.

"So really what this is about is showing support not only for Officer Snyder but for us as an agency..."

The chief was guarded when asked about the length of the sentence imposed, saying he respected the court's decision. He said the jury, prosecution and court had done their jobs and he was particularly proud of the professionalism shown by his fellow officers in the case.

At trial, the jurors were told how Boykin drove right up to Snyder's parked squad car on the night of June 18 and fired a single shot at him from almost point blank range.

Speaking at Friday's sentencing hearing, Boykin told the court he had been depressed and intoxicated at the time on a cocktail of cocaine and having drank "a couple of gallons" of alcohol. Boykin insisted, as he did at trial, that he did not intend to kill Snyder but only goad him into firing back so he could commit "suicide by cop."

He added: "I didn't have the balls to do it myself."

Boykin, questioned by defense attorney Chris Amero, said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia since being jailed and said "I feel a lot better now" after receiving medication.

Amero, pleading for a minimum sentence, told the judge his client was clearly a sick man. "...Nobody drives up to a police officer and starts popping off rounds if there is not something psychologically screwed-up in their head," he added.

Scott Rueter had disputed Boykin's suicide by cop claims and said he had plenty of opportunities the night of the shooting to goad police into killing him, if that is what he really wanted. He said Boykin had showed "a certain cunning and deviousness" in trying to keep himself alive during a stand-off with police that followed a vehicle chase after he had taken the shot at Snyder.

Rueter said the maximum sentencing range stretched up to 100 years, and he asked for a sentence "closer to the maximum." He said such a sentence would act as a deterrent at a violent time when "our law enforcement officers seem to be under siege."

In addition to the 50-year sentence for attempted murder, Boykin was also sentenced to a total of 36 years for various weapons and other offenses, but those sentences were all ordered to run concurrently with the 50-year term.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

