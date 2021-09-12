Watch now: Police report 2 men wounded after spate of shootings in Decatur

DECATUR — One Decatur man was lucky to escape death when a bullet clipped his skull and another man sustained a bullet wound to the arm during another spate of gun violence Saturday and extending into early Sunday, police report.

Detective Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 27-year-old man with the head wound had been driven to Decatur Memorial Hospital after being shot around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

“He said he had been shot while driving on North College Street, somewhere possibly north of West Grand Avenue,” Copeland added. “We’re not sure if he was hit by a ricochet or just got really lucky as, while he had a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, the bullet did not actually penetrate his skull.”

Copeland said the victim said he had no idea why someone would target him and he had not seen a suspect before he was shot.

The 30-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm was targeted in a drive-by shooting around 10:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Condit Street.

Copeland said a suspect in a maroon-colored sport utility vehicle had driven around the area multiple times while yelling out the window, “(Expletive) the East,” a reference to city gang.

“Apparently, when the car went 'round the first time, (the suspect) asked the victim, ‘Are you East Side?’ and he said ‘No,’” Copeland said.

But the vehicle circled back around again, and this time the suspect opened fire while the victim was standing outside a relative's house. Copeland said multiple shots were fired but only one struck the man, who was later treated in a hospital for his wound.

Police also had reports of a suspect firing gunshots out a car window, this time into the air, when officers were dispatched to the area of Oakland Avenue and West Green Street at around 12:07 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses described a man sitting in the passenger seat of a moving car repeatedly firing rounds as the vehicle drove down Green Street and then north onto Oakland Avenue.

“We did recover multiple shell casings of 9mm and .40 caliber,” Copeland said. “So there was more than one gun involved.”

And in the final incident reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of South 16th and East Moore streets after reports of shots fired.

“They did find a minivan parked on the street that had a bullet hole in the window, and another vehicle parked on the roadway also had flattened tires and a front passenger headlight was shot out,” said Copeland.

Police recovered six spent 9mm bullet casings from the scene.

