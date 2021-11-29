Watch now: Preparations underway locally against omicron variant of COVID-19

DECATUR — While no cases of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, have been identified in the United States, work is already underway to prepare for it.

“The World Health Organization has designated it a variant of concern based on current evidence,” said Krystle Tempel of the Macon County Health Department. “We encourage individuals to get vaccinated if eligible, wear a face covering, social distance, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

While the typical COVID-19 test only detects COVID-19, she said, positive tests can then be tested further to determine the type of variant. Anyone who has taken a test should quarantine until the results come back.

The omicron variant was identified in southern Africa but in spite of travel restrictions, cases are showing up in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel and Hong Kong. Scientists say this variant has as many as 26 unique spike mutations, which may confuse the body's immune response, and make the omicron variant more easily transmissible.

Now that children 5 to 11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, Tempel said, the health department's clinics are busy serving them. Children receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for them, and parents can make appointments by visiting the website, maconcountyhealth.org or by calling 217-718-6205.

With schools back to in-person learning statewide, districts have protocols for handling positive cases among students and staff.

“We aren’t seeing outbreaks as of yet,” said Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. “Nov. 11 was the last time we shifted a classroom to remote temporarily because a teacher was identified as a close contact. And we don’t have the info on vaccination rates for students; that’s not information we are gathering from parents (and) guardians.”

The district has a COVID dashboard with information about cases in its buildings at www.dps61.org/covid. Over the last two weeks, only a handful of positive cases have been logged in district schools. Families can opt in for SHIELD testing, which is a non-invasive saliva test, and those who are unvaccinated can avoid quarantine if they test negative. Staff members must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing under the governor's executive orders.

“School administration and the Macon County Health Department are working diligently to keep students healthy and in school,” Tempel said. “If a case is detected, contract tracing works to identify students and staff who have been in contact with the individual. If you or your child has been exposed, it is important to start your quarantine period right away. You do not have to wait for a call from your local health department and your quarantine period will not be extended based on when you receive your call.”

Since the Macon County Health Department’s last update on Wednesday, Nov. 24, there have been 204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County, bringing the total number to 16,727 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 people hospitalized and 1,325 in isolation at home. Five previously reported cases were found to be from other counties and were transferred to those counties. The breakdown by day is 44 cases Thursday, Nov. 25; 21 cases Friday, Nov. 26; 57 cases Saturday, Nov. 27; 37 cases Sunday, Nov. 28; and 45 cases on Monday, Nov. 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,541 cases were male, 9,143 female, 11,939 white, 3,394 Black, 544 other races, 100 Asian, and 750 unknown.

The health department also reported one death, a woman in her 70s. Her death brings the total death toll to 254 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the COVID-19 deaths, 117 have been female, 137 male, 37 Black, 211 white, four unknown, and two classified as “other”; three in the 30-39 age group, five in the 40-49 group, 20 in the 50-59 group, 32 in the 60-69 group, 72 in the 70-79 group, 80 in the 80-89 group, 37 in the 90-99 group, and five aged 100 or older.

