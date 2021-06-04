Watch now: Pritzker outlines June 11 reopening plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday made official what he’s been saying for months: Nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and activities will be rescinded next week when the state enters the final phase of his reopening plan.

The state will lift remaining capacity limits, social distancing requirements and health screenings mandates on June 11, removing the rules for the first time since Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March 2020. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that Chicago would join the rest of the state in fully reopening, ahead of a previous July 4 target date.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Pritzker previously revamped his mask mandate to exempt fully vaccinated people in most settings, and the state is now adjusting guidelines for outdoor mask wearing at schools, dropping the requirement in most situations. Masks still will be required on public transportation, inside schools and day cares, and in health care settings.

The guidelines issued Friday emphasize that businesses and municipalities are allowed to continue enforcing more stringent rules and that people who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance when indoors.

The move comes as Illinois reported 626 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the average of new daily cases over the past week to 586. That’s the lowest level since the week ending March 30, 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic was just taking hold in the state.

The state on Friday reported 15 more fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 22,880. Coronavirus deaths also are declining, reaching an average of 20 per day over the past week, the lowest level in nearly two months.

And the case positivity rate — the share of new cases as a percentage of total tests — hit a seven-day average of 1.3% as of Thursday, down from 1.9% a week earlier to the lowest it’s been since the state started reporting the data last year.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported just one new positive case, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,977. No new deaths were reported.

But even as Illinois approaches a full reopening, the vaccination rate continues to lag, with the average of daily vaccinations dropping to 36,025 for the week ending Thursday, the lowest level since the week ending Jan. 26, when doses were still scarce.

The Macon County Health Department announced three Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

They are set for:

Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington St., Maroa, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3ckpWCB. Must be able to return June 28 for second dose.

Warrensburg Latham Middle School, 425 W. North St., Warrensburg, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3gdjMoX. Must be able to return June 29 for second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Walk-in clinic. Must be able to return June 30 for second dose.

For more information call 217-423-6988, visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.