Watch now: Pritzker to issue mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for prison workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday ordered face coverings for all school children from preschool through 12th grade to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Democratic governor also said he will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities, such as prisons, to be vaccinated. Decatur, Vandalia, Lincoln and Taylorville are homes to prisons in Central Illinois.

Masks also will be required at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day cares

With the potentially deadly virus continuing to spread, worsened by the more virulent delta variant, Pritzker urged residents who have not been vaccinated to get the shots necessary to prevent the illness and its spread.

“Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes, and it shifts...," Pritzker said in Chicago. “I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario can't happen to you. It can happen. It is happening. Get vaccinated."

“I think COVID and the masks is a huge topic,” said superintendent of Central A&M DeAnn Heck. “And hopefully we’ll be in schools for five days (a week).”

The school district is hoping this year they will be able to address issues that difficulties caused by the pandemic have caused for children, said Heck. The changing regulations and recommendations also impacts these efforts, extracurricular activities, and more.

“It’s just so tentative,” Heck said.

Heck made the comments while attending a gathering of area school leaders with Regional Office of Education 11 at Lake Charleston.

Most Macon County school districts, except for Decatur, had not yet made firm decisions about masks prior to Pritzker's mandate, citing the fact that advice from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control has changed rapidly in recent days.

Several had board meetings scheduled in the next few days to discuss the issue prior to schools' opening, which for most districts is the week of Aug. 16.

"We are excited to have the chance to be back in our classrooms with our kids," said Chrissy Petitt, president of the Decatur Education Association. "While we all hope to put this pandemic behind us sooner rather than later, we respect the need to do all we can to look out for the health and safety of our community."

The required vaccination for state employees applies to those who work in prisons and juvenile detention facilities, veterans' homes and state facilities for the mentally and developmentally disabled. Each must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

Employers both private and public have begun requiring shots against the deadly virus — President Joe Biden is considering such a requirement for all federal employees — and the law appears to be on the side of the boss. Employers can make vaccination a condition of employment, experts say.

Roberta Lynch, executive director of Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents most of those affected by the vaccination order, said those workers have been reporting to work since the beginning of the pandemic “putting their own health and safety at risk to assure public safety and provide essential care."

Lynch said the union is prepared to discuss parameters with the Pritzker administration “to ensure fairness for employees while safeguarding the health of staff and all those who reside in these facilities.”

While the debate over vaccines has caused deep divisions nationally, face coverings have lit an even shorter fuse.

The state's largest teachers' union, the Illinois Education Association, issued a statement indicating its agreement with the governor's action.

“Let’s pull together and take care of one another. Vax up and mask up. We owe it to our students and we owe it to each other,” said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “We’re so thankful to have leadership in this state that won’t let the virus fester and grow. But, it us up to all of us to bring COVID-19 to its knees.”

Pritzker, who’s made his handling of the pandemic central to his reelection bid next year, is stopping short of requiring all state workers to get vaccinated. The first-term Democrat has faced fierce criticism over the deaths of dozens on veterans in COVID-19 outbreaks at state run homes.

Vaccine uptake has been sluggish among employees at some homes run by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, with 63% of employees at five homes — including a brand-new one in Chicago that hasn’t opened to residents — fully vaccinated as of July 23, according to the department. That’s compared with 98% of residents of those facilities.

Statewide, a little less than 59% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Illinois follows states such as New York, California and North Carolina in requiring vaccinations for all or some employees.

Dan Petrella of the Chicago Tribune and staff writers Valerie Wells and Athena Pajer contributed to this report.