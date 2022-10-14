Watch now: Quick actions to save Macon County inmate's life recognized

DECATUR — Ten correctional officers and one nurse were honored by the county on Thursday for their joint efforts to save a Macon County Jail inmate's life in September.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented each of the 11 first responders with a Life Saver Award during Thursday's Macon County Board meeting. Root said he was honored to work with each of them.

“Your actions bring honor to you and this profession,” he said to the group. “I am proud of you and the job that you do for the citizens of Macon County.”

On the morning of Sept. 14, Root said, correctional officers and nursing staff responded to an incident involving an inmate who had attempted to end his own life.

According to Root, the inmate involved was being held on first degree murder charges and fought with the responding staff as they applied pressure to his wounds. Root said multiple hospital and jail medical professionals indicated to him that the team’s “immediate” response prevented the inmate’s death.

“His efforts to prevent your life saving efforts were unsuccessful,” Root said.

The responding staffers presented with awards were Cpl. Bart Tirpak, Daniel Burnham, Clinton Smith, Terrance Collins, Chandler Huddleston, LaRee Jackson, Eugene Moeller, Michelle Stine, Jacob Warrick, Andrew Ziegler and nurse Jamie Andersen.

The presentation was met with a standing ovation from all board members and meeting attendees.

Some of the employees recognized on Thursday said the county’s appreciation for their work helped make the hard days feel worth it.

“We work really, really hard in that jail, and every day is not the easiest,” Andersen said. “So, it’s nice getting recognized.”

Burnham said his work can often feel like “a thankless job.” The September incident was stressful, he said, but it was something correction officers and other jail employees are prepared to respond to nonetheless.

“Sometimes it’s a rough day, sometimes you get days like this,” he said.

The job bonds employees, Andersen said.

“I wouldn’t even consider it a team. It’s more like a family,” she said. “It’s like my second family.”

The two Decatur police officers who were injured during a Wednesday shootout that left a suspect dead were also on the board’s mind. Board members prayed for the officers’ speedy recovery during a blessing before the meeting was called to order.

“This is just very emotional for me,” board member Debra Kraft said of the first responder honorees after the meeting.

Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield thanked all the honorees on behalf of the county.

“Job well done,” he said.