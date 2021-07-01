Watch now: Recent rains present hidden dangers on Central Illinois lakes

DECATUR — Relaxing on a boat in the middle of Lake Decatur is the ideal way for some to spend Independence Day weekend.

However, with the amount of heavy rains the area received, conservation officers want to warn boaters to take precautions with the high waters and what they bring.

Chris Pumphrey, crew chief for city of Decatur, and the staff have collected four dump trucks full of logs from the lake. “All of the rain that we’ve gotten, it’s logs and debris that was alongside the creeks and rivers,” he said. “With the water rising, it’s picking it up and bringing it into the lake.”

Boaters are encouraged to watch for floating and submerged logs and debris, according to Pumphrey. He suggests avoiding the areas and reporting them to the Lake Patrol at (217) 424-2837.

“We’re trying to get them picked up as fast as we can,” he said. “But we’re not going to get them all.”

Bridges are also a cautionary area. “The water is moving very swiftly through the bridges,” Pumphrey said.

According to Illinois conservation officer Trent Reeves, boaters are required to have various safety equipment. “You have to have a wearable life jacket on board for every person,” he said. “That has to be a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.”

Children under the age of 13 must be wearing life jackets while on the boat.

Also needed on the boat is a Type IV throw device. “Which is like a lifeguard ring buoy,” Reeves said.

A fire extinguisher, horn or whistle, and secured batteries for motorboats are additional equipment Reeves watches for during an inspection.

The high water filling lakes throughout Central Illinois, including Decatur, Shelbyville and Clinton, are provided by local rivers. “With that amount of rain that we have gotten over the last few days, the water level comes up and pushes a lot of debris down river and into our waterways,” Reeves said. “Large logs could be floating in the water, that could be a navigational hazard if somebody doesn’t see them floating under or on the surface.”

The conservation officers continue to expect an unusual amount of debris in the lakes due to the heavy amount of rain the area has experienced. “Right now is probably an extreme case,” Reeves said. “The lakes are all completely full.”

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources closed Clinton Lake due to flooding-related hazards. Reeves said he had never had to close the lake. “It was high enough that our ramps pretty much disappeared,” he said.

By Tuesday, the lake had been reopened to recreational boat traffic.

Although no more rain is expected for the holiday weekend, conservation officers continue to stress the importance of water safety. Along with the high water, the summer holiday often brings boaters on the lake creating crowds and congestion.

“Even if you are familiar with the lake, take it slow this weekend,” Reeves said. “There’s certainly going to be additional potential hazards out there with the high water. Don’t be in a hurry.”

