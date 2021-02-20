Watch now: Relief as COVID vaccinations ramp up at Macon County nursing homes

Over 2 million vaccines have been administered statewide.

As of Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1.2 million COVID cases since the pandemic started, including 20,192 deaths.

Elderly people as well as those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable, and nursing homes have been hotspots for several outbreaks.

Decatur attorney Kate Wrigley has not been able to give her grandpa a hug for nearly a year. He is in long-term care at the Lincolnshire Place long-term care center and all their visits have been through a window or barrier.

"COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in various ways," she said. "I know that we are very blessed that my grandfather has not become ill and is still here with us. In the same respect, I have seen the impact that almost a year of isolation has had on him physically, mentally, and socially, despite being at an excellent facility with caring staff that goes above and beyond to meet his needs."

He has received his first dose and will receive the second in the coming week, she said, which gives the family some hope that normalcy will return soon.