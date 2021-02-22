Watch now: Road crews begin process of filling car-jarring potholes in Decatur

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Until the holes are filled, some of the vehicles that fail to navigate the damaged terrain wind up at local car repair shops.

Sid Palmer, owner of Palmer Tire & Auto Service, on Monday said he'd already had several customers come through his doors in need of repairs.

Common fixes include side wall damage "where the side wall either has a bubble on it or it's ripped a hole in the side" and bent wheels, Palmer said.

"On the low profile tires, like 35s and smaller, it’s not uncommon that when it hits a pothole that the tire will actually collapse so far that the wheel will cut the inside of the tire," Palmer said.

The auto shop owner said several factors, like the extent of the damage and the wheel's size and style, figure into what can be repaired, what has to be replaced and how much it will cost.

Repairs to a "plain-jane steel wheel" is roughly $80 minimum and alloy wheels start at around $150, with replacement of the actual tire ranging from $75 and up, according to Palmer.