Watch now: Roads near crumbling Decatur warehouse to be closed through Thanksgiving

DECATUR — As cars line up outside the Northeast Community Fund for their Thanksgiving baskets of food, demolition crews continue to take apart the Walrus Manufacturing Co. warehouse, which started to partially collapse late last month.

Angel Lawrence, executive director of the Northeast Community Fund, said the demolition is coming along at its own pace and they are looking forward to seeing the day when it all wraps up.

The building is located a short distance from Northeast Community Fund at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wabash Avenue.

“It’s been somewhat of an inconvenience but we’ve managed and we’re making the best of it in Northeast fashion,” Lawrence said. “We normally thread traffic down King Drive anyway so we haven’t experienced too many issues but again we’ve been making it work and understand it’s a safety thing, so we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

City officials predict that Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and other roads near the four-story warehouse will be closed through Thanksgiving.

“This is going on the third week. I would imagine people figured out a reroute and a detour to use and they should continue to use that,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “The city will try to get the road and sidewalks and everything reopened as soon as we can but people need to respect and follow the traffic control devices in place otherwise there’s a potential for things to get worse than they are.”

As demolition crews continue to take apart the warehouse dating to the early 1900s, Kindseth said the remaining west wall of the building will have to be taken apart by hand to avoid any other power lines from being hit or debris falling onto other properties. Power was disrupted because of falling debris in the initial days of the demolition.

Kindseth said that once the wall is below the height of the power lines, crews will then be able to fence off the building along the property line and tear the remaining portion down with more traditional methods like using an excavator or crane while being able to open up roadways and sidewalks to the public.

Kindseth also said he is working with Ameren Illinois to see if there’s a possibility of turning off the power line that runs alongside the building’s west wall and coordinating a demolition that could happen within a day but the issue is that the line provides power to a large area and affect businesses including Crossings Healthcare and Prairie Farms.

“It has been a slow tedious process and I don’t think that the city ever anticipated this taking as long as it is,” Kindseth said. “I think that we envisioned it as a more traditional demolition but unfortunately the circumstances are as they are and I don’t really think there’s a whole lot that could be done differently.”

Kim Aukamp, the daughter of the building’s owner, John C. Ballog, said the demolition will continue until the west portion of the building is gone and the rest of the building is secure according to the original review conducted by engineers.

Though upon further review from a structural engineer, Kindseth said the mortar in between the bricks is completely or most likely gone and dried out to the point where the brick is just stacked on top of each other with no bonding agent to secure them.

“The engineers basically said that condition is all the way around the building and the whole building is going to collapse in a very short timeframe,” Kindseth said. “We’re going to give the owners time to get that content out if they so choose but we have to do our part and we’re gonna identify the building as an unsafe structure.”

Unless the building collapses or gives away entirely, the complete demolition of the warehouse is likely to continue into the beginning of next year.

The structure was built in 1904 and home to Walrus Manufacturing Company, which built and installed equipment for soda fountains used in drug stores throughout the country.

By the 1950s, the industry had changed, leading the Walrus Manufacturing Company to change products, such as making coffins, and later closing its doors until it was filled by Cash Acme, the successor to A.W. Cash Valve.

In 2020, the building was listed by the History of the Heartland as one of the community's "Top Eight Most Endangered Non-residential Structures List."

Donnette Becket contributed to this report.

