Watch now: Rolling along: Macon County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan

SPRINGFIELD — The coronavirus region that includes Macon and Coles counties was moved to Phase 4 of the state's COVID recovery plan Thursday, bringing with it even fewer restrictions.
The announcement comes just three days after the region was moved to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining and food service, after being in the much more restrictive Tier 3 since Nov. 20.
Region 6 includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion counties.
The state implemented a five phase COVID recovery plans last spring. The region originally moved into Phase 4 of that plan in June. Increasing COVID infections led to the establishment of a tier system of restrictions last fall, preventing a return to the even more restrictive Phase 3.
In addition to Region 6 there are two other regions that have returned to Phase 4. They are Region 2, which includes Sangamon and Logan counties in the west Central Illinois, and Region 5, which includes much of Southern.
Region 2, which includes McLean County, is in Tier 1.
“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus – wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn. This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course.”
IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increase measures.
This story will be updated.