Watch now: Sally the Clown encourages others to get COVID vaccine during Decatur shot appointment
Watch now: Sally the Clown encourages others to get COVID vaccine during Decatur shot appointment

Sally gets her shot

Sally the Clown received her COVID vaccination Wednesday. Decatur's famous clown wants to encourage others to do the same.

DECATUR — Sally the Clown is no stranger to spreading fun.

On Wednesday, the popular clown used the opportunity of getting her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Crossing Healthcare to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Sally the Clown, or Brenda Smith as she is also known, said she is ready to meet people again. "I want to be able to go out and feel safe," she said. "I want other people that hire me to feel safe."

Smith wants to encourage others to be vaccinated. "The more people that are vaccinated, the better off as a community we would be," she said. "But those that are questioning it should ask their doctor."

Smith, 58, received her second dose of the Moderna shot on Wednesday. Because she associates with children and their families, she was eager to get the vaccine herself. She said she will continue to stay safe.

"I even painted my smile on my mask," she said.

The shot was painless, according to Smith. "A mosquito bite hurt more than the vaccine," she said. "Don't let that fear stop you."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19?

