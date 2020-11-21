 Skip to main content
Watch now: Sara Nave thankful for family and friends
Watch now: Sara Nave thankful for family and friends

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. 

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools employees who are able to complete their work from home were directed to do so, to cut down on possible exposure in buildings, though in-person appointments are still available for students who need tutoring or other assistance from staff.

Yet in spite of the challenges the pandemic has presented, COVID-19 has not changed the things that Sara Nave, a teacher at Dennis School, is grateful for.

“This year, I'm thankful for the same things I was thankful for last year,” Nave said. “I'm thankful for my friends and family who love me unconditionally, I am thankful for the health of those around me, and I am thankful for my students and my family at Dennis Lab. This year, I am also thankful for the people who refuse to stay silent. The people who choose not to be bystanders in life. I'm thankful for those who march, protest and fight for rights and justice for all. I am thankful for those who are leading the conversations about equality, and equity. The issues that plague our country, and the world we live in are not new issues. However, because of these people, change is imminent. I am thankful for them. I stand with them.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

