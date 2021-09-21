Watch now: School bus involved in crash in Decatur

DECATUR — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an Alltown Bus Service bus.

The collision between the bus and Cadillac SUV occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Jasper and Whitmer streets.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said five students were aboard the bus.

"All parents (and) guardians were immediately contacted following the incident," she said. "One student and one staff member were taken to the hospital for evaluation."

A Herald & Review reporter on the scene said it appeared the vehicle struck the back rear of the bus. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Traffic is slowed along Jasper, while Whitmer remains closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

