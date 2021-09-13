Watch now: Security cameras help nail Decatur shooter, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who opened fire on a city street was tracked down after his car license plate information was captured on the town’s new FLOCK security camera system.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said the 20-year-old suspect had also been recorded on other security cameras retrieving a gun from his car parked in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street on the night of Sept. 5 before opening fire on a group of fleeing men.

Officer Jordan Jinks said the suspect and two other men had earlier been seen on tape “to duck for cover” in response to the sounds of shots being fired in their vicinity.

“(The 20-year-old) is observed entering the car and retrieving a handgun before firing two shots towards the northwest corner of 1420 East Hickory Street where several subjects had been observed fleeing towards moments earlier,” added Jinks.

The three men are then described as jumping into the car and fleeing themselves, but that was when the FLOCK camera system snapped pictures of the license plate, allowing police to track the suspect as the car’s registered owner. Numerous spent shell casings were also later recovered from the scene of the shootings, according to Jinks.

Officers found the 20-year-old Saturday afternoon sitting on the front porch of a house in the 1700 block of North Church Street. A second affidavit, signed by Officer Charles Lane, said the man resisted arrest and fought being placed into handcuffs.

Once overpowered and stowed in a squad car, he suddenly produced a cell phone and was trying to make a call on it as officers fought to get the phone away from him. “(He) then bit the top of the forearm of an officer. The officer pulled his arm away from him and the bite did not break the skin,” Lane added.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges include aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Police said a check of records showed that the man is serving an 18-month sentence of probation for a previous conviction of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained jailed with bail set at $530,000, meaning he must post a bond of $53,000 to be released.

