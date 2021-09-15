Watch now: See video of police pursuit on U.S. 51 in Macon County

MAROA — A man is in custody and traffic is once again flowing along U.S. 51 in northern Macon County as a police situation continues to unfold.

According to a Herald & Review reporter on the scene, the situation ended with police pursuing a vehicle southbound on U.S. 51, forcing it off the road and it eventually coming to rest near the Evergreen FS facility on School Road south of Maroa.

State, county and local authorities are on the scene but providing no details. Traffic traveling in both directions was diverted off of U.S. 51 for an extended period as the situation played out.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0