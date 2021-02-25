Watch now: Sen. Chapin Rose tours Decatur COVID-19 testing lab at HSHS St. Mary's, touts regional vaccination approach

DECATUR — State Sen. Chapin Rose, toured the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's COVID-19 testing lab Thursday afternoon, touting the benefits of the University of Illinois-developed saliva test being employed while also urging a more regional approach to vaccine distribution.

The Decatur lab has been in operation since November, one of seven statewide processing results from the rapid, saliva-based tests, known as SHIELD Illinois.

U of I has been administering the rapid, saliva-based test with emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration since mid-August.

University officials say the rapid testing has allowed them to keep classrooms open for students while keeping the virus at bay. Positivity rates on all three campuses have been much lower than that of their surrounding communities.

The university has extended access to the testing beyond the walls of its campuses, however, partnering with other universities, companies, school districts, healthcare facilities, and other organizations to launch collection sites, which are subsidized by those organizations.