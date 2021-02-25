Watch now: Sen. Chapin Rose tours Decatur COVID-19 testing lab at HSHS St. Mary's, touts regional vaccination approach

DECATUR — State Sen. Chapin Rose, toured the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's COVID-19 testing lab Thursday afternoon, touting the benefits of the University of Illinois-developed saliva test being employed while also urging a more regional approach to vaccine distribution.
The Decatur lab has been in operation since November, one of seven statewide processing results from the rapid, saliva-based tests, known as SHIELD Illinois.
U of I has been administering the rapid, saliva-based test with emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration since mid-August.
University officials say the rapid testing has allowed them to keep classrooms open for students while keeping the virus at bay. Positivity rates on all three campuses have been much lower than that of their surrounding communities.
The university has extended access to the testing beyond the walls of its campuses, however, partnering with other universities, companies, school districts, healthcare facilities, and other organizations to launch collection sites, which are subsidized by those organizations.
"This is going to be with us for a long time, unfortunately," said Rose, R-Mahomet. "And testing is the key to resuming activity. We need SHIELD all over the state. We needed not just in Decatur, not just in Champaign, we need it and in nursing homes, we need it in schools."
In Decatur, companies like Archer Daniels Midland Co. have gained access to testing for their employees. And students, faculty and staff at Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University have also been included.
The Decatur lab site is currently processing between 4,000 and 5,000 tests per day but has the capacity to process 24,000 per day, according to university officials.
The cost of each lab is just under $1 million, university officials said, and that does not include personnel cost.
Rose said he has filed legislation to increase funding for SHIELD, which would allow it to expand access across the state.
Rose also called for a more regional approach to distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the goal of making the vaccine available to everyone within a 30 minute radius.
"It's clear that the state concept has not worked at all, but I think if we cooperate locally, maybe we can put some pressure on to get a local distribution network that can deliver much quicker," Rose said.
Rose said that people should not be limited by county borders from receiving a vaccine, calling for more mass vaccination sites like the one recently set up at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Rose said state public health officials have promised him they would consider whatever proposal they present.
His comments come on the heels of the state announcing that people with preexisting conditions like heart disease, diabetes or cancer can begin to receive the vaccine.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted the state's administration of 130,000 vaccine doses on Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled to see that we can effectively administer more than 100,000 doses a day, and with the federal supply projected to hit 100,000 doses delivered daily in mid-March, we must be prepared to vaccinate this population as quickly as possible," Pritzker said.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 2.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, with a seven-day-rolling average of 66,274 doses administered per day.
Officials have reported that 671,717, or 5.27% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated.