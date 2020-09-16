 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Shelby County adds 13 COVID cases Wednesday
0 comments

Watch now: Shelby County adds 13 COVID cases Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Thirteen residents have rested posted for COVID-19, Shelby County officials said Wednesday.

The new cases bring the county total to 328 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Shelby County Health Department reports.

Residents are encouraged to help limit the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing a mask when social distancing isn't possible.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 266,151. The department also reported an additional 35 virus-related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,367.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were being hospitalized for COVID-19. That included 345 patients in intensive care units, of whom 143 were on ventilators.

Photos: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News