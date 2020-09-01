Watch now: Shelby County adds 9 coronavirus cases, positivity rate rises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday announced nine county residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The residents range in age from 19 to 75 years old with symptoms ranging from mild to moderate, with one being asymptomatic.

To date, 217 residents have tested positive, while 167 are out of isolation. There have been three deaths. The county has reported 2,912 negative tests.

The Shelby County positivity rate is now at 9.3%, which is above the 7.7% level it was when the state placed it on warning status last month.