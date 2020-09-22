 Skip to main content
Watch now: Shelby County announces 8 new COVID cases
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday eight new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Ages range from 23 to 89 with mild symptoms. A 54-year-old female is asymptomatic and a 60-year-old female has moderate symptoms.

State statistics reported Shelby County positivity rate dropped a 1% within a week to 8.7%.

Shelby County remains in the warning level along with neighboring counties, Effingham, Coles and Cumberland.

Shelby County now has 353 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

