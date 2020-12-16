 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Shelby County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday update
0 comments

Watch now: Shelby County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday update

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials say 14 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday said the new cases brings the county total to 1,584 since the pandemic began. Of those, seven are showing mild symptoms and one resident is reported having moderate symptoms, department officials say.

Two residents with COVID have resolved, three are showing to be asymptomatic and two remain under investigation, officials say.

The state metric Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 870,600 positive cases and 14,655 deaths, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health

The state reported another 7,123 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, driving the seven-day average case positivity rate downward one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.5 percent.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to show a marked decrease as well, hitting their lowest point in 37 days with 4,793 beds in use by those with the disease. That included 1,045 in intensive care unit beds and 590 on ventilators, both numbers falling from the day prior.

Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News