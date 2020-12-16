Watch now: Shelby County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday update

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials say 14 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday said the new cases brings the county total to 1,584 since the pandemic began. Of those, seven are showing mild symptoms and one resident is reported having moderate symptoms, department officials say.

Two residents with COVID have resolved, three are showing to be asymptomatic and two remain under investigation, officials say.

The state metric Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 870,600 positive cases and 14,655 deaths, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported another 7,123 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, driving the seven-day average case positivity rate downward one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.5 percent.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to show a marked decrease as well, hitting their lowest point in 37 days with 4,793 beds in use by those with the disease. That included 1,045 in intensive care unit beds and 590 on ventilators, both numbers falling from the day prior.