Watch now: Shelby County reports nine new COVID-19 cases
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases.

The infected residents ranged in age from 20 to 65. Two were asymptomatic, while the others showed mild to moderate symptoms.

The latest cases bring the county’s total to 180.

Officials said the county’s positivity rate was 5.4%, with its weekly positives still above the 50 per 100,000 population threshold at 84.

Officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask. Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week issued an order expanding the requirement that masks be worn at any time patrons interact with staff in bars and restaurants.

