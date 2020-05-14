Watch now: Shelbyville artist turns focus to medical face masks

SHELBYVILLE — Ioan Florea is a Romanian-born artist at Carpathian Art Studio in Shelbyville, where his 3D printer is usually used in the process of creating eye-catching works displayed in galleries.
But after hearing about a shortage of face shields for medical personnel, he wanted to use his talents to help those fighting coronavirus. His machine now is loaded with a design for a plastic frame that will attach to a transparent shield, forming a physical barrier between patient and caregiver.
“It goes around the head,” he said. “It doesn’t need any elastic or rubber bands. It is very easy and comfortable.”
Florea estimates he's made more than 1,400 shields since April, donating all to Illinois hospitals, including Northwestern Memorial and Mount Sinai in Chicago, HSHS St. John’s in Springfield, HSHS Good Shepherd in Shelbyville and Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon.
He's also reached out to the Decatur hospitals. “They might need them, so I’m offering the help,” Florea said.
Dan Regan, vice president of communications and marketing for Mount Sinai, said they're grateful for the generosity of Florea and others like him.
“This means the world to them,” Regan said. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to keep them safe.”
Mount Sinai has received gowns, masks, shoe covers and meals for the caregivers, from others across the state. “Over 100 people and organizations are making donations,” Regan said.
A shortage of protective equipment has been an ongoing issue during the pandemic, and numerous local and national groups have stepped up to fill the urgent need. The American Hospital Association, for example, launched the 100 Million Mask Challenge to have manufacturers, businesses and individuals work together.
Florea has been experimenting with materials for years, including combining sculpture and painting on canvas. The availability of 3D technology allowed him to try new techniques, like surrounding a 1971 Ford Torino in metal. His Camaro formed from plastic was shown at the New York International Auto Show.
The idea to make face shields came to Florea because he saw the need and realized he has the tools and capabilities. “It didn’t feel right not to do it,” he said.
There also was another connection: He had shown some of his art previously at McCormick Place, the massive lakefront convention center in Chicago that was retrofitted to house coronavirus patients.
“That’s why I need to help,” he said.
He began his research online, testing out more than 20 models. “I did a lot of experimentation,” Florea said.
The artist communicated with doctors regarding the construction "to make sure what is the best design and requirements,” Florea said. “I got the feedback from them and decided on the most comfortable model.”
Florea makes the plastic filament from plastic pallets. He said the filament is the most expensive part of the process. “Because I make my own, I’m able to make so many and so fast,” he said.
Florea has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with shipping, materials and parts for the printer.
Demand has not let up, he said.
“This is day and night, because this printer runs a long time,” he said. “They keep me awake and I have to attend to them.”
Florea said he hopes others in his field explore ways to help during the pandemic.
“It’s important to have this kind of help and to share,” Florea said.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.