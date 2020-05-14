Watch now: Shelbyville artist turns focus to medical face masks

There also was another connection: He had shown some of his art previously at McCormick Place, the massive lakefront convention center in Chicago that was retrofitted to house coronavirus patients.

“That’s why I need to help,” he said.

He began his research online, testing out more than 20 models. “I did a lot of experimentation,” Florea said.

The artist communicated with doctors regarding the construction "to make sure what is the best design and requirements,” Florea said. “I got the feedback from them and decided on the most comfortable model.”

Florea makes the plastic filament from plastic pallets. He said the filament is the most expensive part of the process. “Because I make my own, I’m able to make so many and so fast,” he said.

Florea has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with shipping, materials and parts for the printer.

Demand has not let up, he said.

“This is day and night, because this printer runs a long time,” he said. “They keep me awake and I have to attend to them.”

Florea said he hopes others in his field explore ways to help during the pandemic.