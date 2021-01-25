Watch now: Snow, ice making for slippery road conditions in Central Illinois, weather service says

DECATUR — Motorists are encouraged to use caution today as a wintery mix is expected to cause some travel issues.

Overnight rain and sleet has given way to snow in Macon County, which quickly covered main roads that were mostly clear at the time.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said nearly a tenth of an inch of ice is expected by noon Monday and untreated roads will become slippery, the service says.

Rain is likely before 4 a.m. overnight followed by a chance of freezing rain accumulating little or no ice. snow that'll turn into rain into by the afternoon with snow amounts accumulating less than an inch.

Illinois State Police reported numerous crashes and slide offs throughout District 9. "Roads are slick, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses," said Lt. Jody Huffman. "Slow down and drive with caution."

