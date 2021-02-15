Watch now: Snow impacting travel; Extreme cold, more snow on the way, weather officials say

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging motorists who can't stay home Monday to use caution as they navigation snow and ice covered roadways.

"Another round of snow is moving into the state from the southwest. That combined with the bitter cold means stay home if at all possible," officials said in post on the department's website. It included a map of the region showing most of Central Illinois covered in snow and ice and most major highways in less than ideal condition.

View the map at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

In case of an emergency, weather officials advise that anyone traveling keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle.

Illinois State Police District 9 and District 10, which includes the Instate 72 corridor, also urged extreme caution after having responded to numerous accidents.

"Motorists should proceed with extreme caution while traveling. Please allow extra time to your destination if you must travel and be aware of stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles and other vehicles that may be on the side of the road," state police said in a release.

