Watch now: Snow impacting travel; Extreme cold, more snow on the way, weather officials say

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging motorists who can't stay home Monday to use caution as they navigation snow and ice covered roadways.
"Another round of snow is moving into the state from the southwest. That combined with the bitter cold means stay home if at all possible," officials said in post on the department's website. It included a map of the region showing most of Central Illinois covered in snow and ice and most major highways in less than ideal condition.
View the map at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
In case of an emergency, weather officials advise that anyone traveling keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle.
Illinois State Police District 9 and District 10, which includes the Instate 72 corridor, also urged extreme caution after having responded to numerous accidents.
"Motorists should proceed with extreme caution while traveling. Please allow extra time to your destination if you must travel and be aware of stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles and other vehicles that may be on the side of the road," state police said in a release.
A winter storm warning has been issued until Tuesday that includes heavy snowfall and cold wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The weather service predicts snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and wind chills as low as 20 below zero for portions of Central, East Central and Southeast Illinois. The snow is included in a winter storm warning expected to last until about 6 a.m. Tuesday, which could impact morning and evening commutes.
7:50 am update - Light to moderate snow will come to an end from west to east through mid-morning. Late night and morning snowfall totals could reach up to 1 to 1.5" by 9 am. Roads could be slippery for the morning commute. Plan ahead and drive with caution! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/WvVuDLpx0a— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 15, 2021
A wind chill advisory is predicted to last until noon Monday and "could cause frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes," the weather service says. Wind chills on Monday are expected between 9 and 19 below zero, the service said.
Here's a look at Wind Chill temp trends, through 6 PM today, for five select cities representing portions of central Illinois. Values get colder from the top of the chart to the bottom. Wind chills observed so far are in the greyed area on the left of the chart. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/b325O6R7km— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 15, 2021
Mount Zion officials on Monday morning said the village is under a "snow emergency" for the next 24 hours and asked all residents to remove parked vehicles so public works crews can work clear the roads.
