 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Snow impacting travel; Extreme cold, more snow on the way, weather officials say
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Snow impacting travel; Extreme cold, more snow on the way, weather officials say

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging motorists who can't stay home Monday to use caution as they navigation snow and ice covered roadways.

"Another round of snow is moving into the state from the southwest. That combined with the bitter cold means stay home if at all possible," officials said in post on the department's website. It included a map of the region showing most of Central Illinois covered in snow and ice and most major highways in less than ideal condition.

View the map at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

In case of an emergency, weather officials advise that anyone traveling keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle. 

Winter emergency kit for your car

Illinois State Police District 9 and District 10, which includes the Instate 72 corridor, also urged extreme caution after having responded to numerous accidents. 

"Motorists should proceed with extreme caution while traveling. Please allow extra time to your destination if you must travel and be aware of stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles and other vehicles that may be on the side of the road," state police said in a release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A winter storm warning has been issued until Tuesday that includes heavy snowfall and cold wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service predicts snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and wind chills as low as 20 below zero for portions of Central, East Central and Southeast Illinois. The snow is included in a winter storm warning expected to last until about 6 a.m. Tuesday, which could impact morning and evening commutes. 

A wind chill advisory is predicted to last until noon Monday and "could cause frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes," the weather service says. Wind chills on Monday are expected between 9 and 19 below zero, the service said

Mount Zion officials on Monday morning said the village is under a "snow emergency" for the next 24 hours and asked all residents to remove parked vehicles so public works crews can work clear the roads.

Brrr! All-time snowfall records

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News