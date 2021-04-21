 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur Walmart solar panel catches fire
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Decatur Walmart solar panel catches fire

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities respond to a fire at Walmart's north location in Decatur, 4224 Prospect Drive, on Wednesday.

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters were called to the north Decatur Walmart on Prospect Drive on Wednesday afternoon after a report of black smoke rolling off the top of the building.

Walmart fire

Customer and employees wait outside as Decatur firefighters extinguish a solar panel fire on the roof of the Walmart on Decatur's north side. 

Firefighters determined that a solar panel on the roof had caught fire and the blaze was quickly extinguished, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said.

Walmart fire

Decatur firefighters work to extinguish a solar panel that caught fire on the roof of the north Decatur Walmart store. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said the fire did not make its way into the interior of the building, and firefighters went inside to ensure that, and to evacuate the building.

Employees were allowed to return to the building around 2 p.m. but at that time customers were not yet allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Herald & Review has reached out to Walmart for comment. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fire at Decatur Walmart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fire at Decatur Walmart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News