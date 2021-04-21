Watch now: Decatur Walmart solar panel catches fire

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters were called to the north Decatur Walmart on Prospect Drive on Wednesday afternoon after a report of black smoke rolling off the top of the building.

Firefighters determined that a solar panel on the roof had caught fire and the blaze was quickly extinguished, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said.

He said the fire did not make its way into the interior of the building, and firefighters went inside to ensure that, and to evacuate the building.

Employees were allowed to return to the building around 2 p.m. but at that time customers were not yet allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Herald & Review has reached out to Walmart for comment.

