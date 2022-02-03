Watch now: Some Decatur small businesses braved the weather and opened anyway

DECATUR — If you needed a burger and some fries on Wednesday, Steak 'n' Shake on Pershing Road was there to serve.

“We decided to stay open because in the past, we've had city workers and snow plow drivers come in and we have to stay open to provide a meal for someone,” said owner Rachel Warnick. “We'll probably be looking at the snow this afternoon and maybe close early, but for now, we're going to stay open as long as we can.”

With the snow still coming down and blowing, and any evidence of previous shoveling and plowing vanishing a just a short time later, officials urged residents to stay home.

With schools and a large number of businesses closed, some brave souls made it to work in spite of it. On Decatur's northeast side, most businesses were closed though there were cars in the lots at Macon Resources Inc. and Coffee Connection posted on Facebook that if customers were brave enough to come in, employees were there, too.

“We are self employed and we have work to do,” said Mike Sunderland, exhaust specialist at Danny's Muffler and Brake. “Everybody made it to work.”

Some customers canceled appointments on Tuesday in light of the grim forecast, but there was still plenty of work to be done to keep them busy on Wednesday, he said.

Jim Irvin Hauling is a diversified business that includes asphalt, hauling, and snowplowing, and he was very busy on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of senior citizens who need to get out," said Irvin, who plows seniors' driveways for free. He was also plowing his commercial customers' parking lots. "We try to keep things rolling. Somebody always needs our services and we're here to help people."

People hunkering down at home and hoping for an InstaCart or Door Dash driver to deliver might have been out of luck, however.

Christian Barber, who delivers for InstaCart, which is a grocery shopping and delivery service, said he wasn't accepting assignments on Wednesday.

“I can just log in whenever and say I'm online and I can log off whenever,” Barber said. “I don't have to accept any orders if I don't want to.”

Knowing the bad weather was coming, he said, he had done a lot of extra runs over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday, planning to take Wednesday off. He had checked the order site and there were several orders waiting for someone to accept them, so he wasn't the only one choosing that path.

That was the same idea Stephanie Cox had. She delivers for Door Dash and, not being a fan of snow or cold, wasn't accepting any orders on Wednesday, either. During a recent trip to Wisconsin, she discovered her current car isn't much fun on snow.

“You are your own boss, so you make your (own) hours,” Cox said.

