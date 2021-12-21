Watch now: Sonic boom jars houses, memories of past Decatur explosions

DECATUR — Cindy Ford heard such a clatter outside her Decatur home late Tuesday morning she sprang to the window to see what was the matter.

This, however, was no early visit from St. Nicholas dropping in from the North Pole but a military jet punching it through the sound barrier with a sonic boom that jarred and concerned people throughout Central Illinois.

“Oh yeah, it shook the windows, it shook the house, I felt the floor vibrate,” said Ford, whose home is located between South Shores and Mount Zion.

“I felt it was either a huge accident out front or something had blown up very near my house.”

“But I think Tuesday’s boom was even louder than that,” she said.

Emergency phone lines in Decatur lit up with calls from anxious families wondering what the noise was when it hit around 11:28 a.m. Deputy Decatur Fire Chief Dan Kline said the vibration was so prominent he even thought something had dropped onto the roof of Fire Station No. 1.

“It was a bang like someone dropped something heavy upstairs,” he added.

The actual explanation had arrived by early Tuesday afternoon, however, when officials confirmed it was the sonic boom of an F-15 fighter jet.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said in a social media post that the noise had "kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state and local officials" to identify the source and impact.

Further review found that the F-15 fighter jet had course-corrected above Central Illinois, creating a sonic boom. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region, the agency said, adding that no reports of damage were associated with the incident.

But the “mystery boom” noise had so rattled nerves that some officials were getting personal calls about it.

“I live on the west side of town and I got calls from my neighborhood, and our administrative assistant lives on the east side of town and she got calls from her neighborhood,” said Kline. “So it was heard from east to west.”

Springfield police Lt. Jason Brands said officers received numerous reports from residents who heard a loud noise, and that other local communities received the same type of reports from the public.

Other shocked listeners with some military experience said this sonic boom was louder and more resonant than other ones they’d heard before. Ellsworth Dansby, who lives south of Millikin University, said the sound was so intense he thought a train car had derailed near his home and blown up.

“I have prior service in the military and was occasionally exposed to that (sonic booms),” he said. “And that must have been one heck of an F-15 that did that; in fact, if that really was an F-15, I’d eat my hat.”

Dansby, 70, has some theories it might have been some kind of high velocity spy plane or similar clandestine aircraft. “And if it was, they wouldn’t say it was a spy plane,” he added.

“But it was loud.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

