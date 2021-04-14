Watch now: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department

DECATUR — The South Shores Kroger has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.

The sale of food products has been suspended; however, various areas and products, including the pharmacy department, lottery, liquor and tobacco, and cleaning products, is allowed to operate.

The facility was inspected on Wednesday as a follow-up report. The inspection indicated live and deceased rodent activity was observed in several areas, including the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.

During an April 7 inspection, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a health department report. Complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes, the report said.

The areas with the initial concerns dating back to January continued to show rodent activity, according to Wednesday's inspection.

The store manager was present during the April 7 inspection. A pest control service was contacted for an emergency service.