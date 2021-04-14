 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department
1 comment
alert top story

Watch now: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The South Shores Kroger has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.

The sale of food products has been suspended; however, various areas and products, including the pharmacy department, lottery, liquor and tobacco, and cleaning products, is allowed to operate.

The facility was inspected on Wednesday as a follow-up report. The inspection indicated live and deceased rodent activity was observed in several areas, including the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.

During an April 7 inspection, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a health department report. Complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes, the report said. 

The areas with the initial concerns dating back to January continued to show rodent activity, according to Wednesday's inspection.

The store manager was present during the April 7 inspection. A pest control service was contacted for an emergency service.

"Failure to reduce risk of removal droppings, cleaning, sanitization of package food shelving, and proof of pest control services will result in closure of facility due to potential risk of pathogens associated with rodents," the April 7 inspection report said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During Wednesday's inspection, the manager provided a report from the pest control service on April 7, 8 and 13.

The mouse infestation has been deemed an imminent health hazard. The store was closed immediately after the inspection and will remain so until steps have been taken, such as deep cleaning of the store and removal of affected products.  

Attempts to contact the South Shores Kroger by phone were unanswered on Wednesday.

Download PDF Macon County Kroger health inspection report
Download PDF April 14 follow-up report


45 photos of the SummerStart boat races in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois residents reflect on a year of life amid COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News