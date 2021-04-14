Watch now: South Shores Kroger closed by Macon County Health Department

DECATUR — The South Shores Kroger has been temporarily closed by the Macon County Health Department.
The sale of food products has been suspended; however, various areas and products, including the pharmacy department, lottery, liquor and tobacco, and cleaning products, is allowed to operate.
The facility was inspected on Wednesday as a follow-up report. The inspection indicated live and deceased rodent activity was observed in several areas, including the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.
During an April 7 inspection, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a health department report. Complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes, the report said.
The areas with the initial concerns dating back to January continued to show rodent activity, according to Wednesday's inspection.
The store manager was present during the April 7 inspection. A pest control service was contacted for an emergency service.
"Failure to reduce risk of removal droppings, cleaning, sanitization of package food shelving, and proof of pest control services will result in closure of facility due to potential risk of pathogens associated with rodents," the April 7 inspection report said.
During Wednesday's inspection, the manager provided a report from the pest control service on April 7, 8 and 13.
The mouse infestation has been deemed an imminent health hazard. The store was closed immediately after the inspection and will remain so until steps have been taken, such as deep cleaning of the store and removal of affected products.
Attempts to contact the South Shores Kroger by phone were unanswered on Wednesday.
Photos from April 7 and 14 health inspection of South Shores Kroger
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
Kroger inspection photo - April 7
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
