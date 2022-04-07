Watch now: State Police release footage of officer-involved shooting north of Pana

PANA — Illinois State Police on Wednesday released a dash-camera video showing police fatally shooting a man suspected in the murders of two women in Collinsville.

“This video is being released after consultation with the Christian County State’s Attorney and the families of the deceased individuals involved in the events of April 2, 2022,” according to a news release that included the link to the video.

The video shows the northbound vehicle driven by the suspect, Adam Cobb, being pursued by ISP on U.S. 51 north of Pana. It shows the driver’s side window of the truck breaking and then the passenger side window breaking before the truck comes to a stop.

Cobb is then seen getting out of the truck, armed with a pistol and pointing it at the ISP officers who had been part of the pursuit. An officer is heard warning him not to move and “don’t do it” before shots are fired.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE

Cobb died the following day of his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by the State Police Division of Internal Investigation and is under review by the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to authorities, a 911 call was received at 10:26 a.m. Saturday by the Collinsville Police Department and routed to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. During the call, a female could be heard screaming in the background, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Because sheriff's deputies were already on the scene of another unrelated incident, the Collinsville Police Department was first to arrive on the scene, where they found two deceased females outside of a home at 1075 McDonough Lake Road in unincorporated Collinsville, Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said during a news conference the day after the incident.

The women were identified as Jamie L. Joiner, 30, who lived at the residence, and her sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, who had flown in the day before from California, according to Connor. Both were found with gunshot wounds to the head and neck areas, he said. A family dog had also been shot and was found deceased.

During the news conference, Connor said Jamie Joiner and Adam Cobb were going through a separation, and Jessica Joiner had come to help her sister move out of the residence. A U-Haul arrived at the residence and a disturbance ensued, in which Cobb shot both women and the dog, then fled the scene, Connor said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., local law enforcement spotted Cobb's vehicle heading north on Route 127 near Hillsboro in Montgomery County, ISP stated. A pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop, and they were later joined by ISP troopers. The pursuit continued on Illinois 16, passing through Nokomis and into Christian County, which is when the Christian County Sheriff's Office also assisted in attempting to pull Cobb over, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said. The pursuit continued north onto U.S. 51.

At about 1:53 p.m., Cobb's vehicle became partially disabled and came to a stop on U.S. 51 just north of Pana, the ISP release stated. Cobb exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP trooper, the news release continued. The ISP trooper discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.

No officers or other individuals were injured in the Christian County incident, Kettelkamp said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0