Watch now: State reports 126 more COVID deaths, Ezike urges people to 'be kind'

SPRINGFIELD — The state reported another 126 COVID-19-related deaths Friday as Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide and virus-related hospitalizations continued to increase.

That brought the death toll since the pandemic began to 11,304 out of 634,395 confirmed or probable cases. The newly reported deaths occurred in people ranging from their 20s to older than 100.

Among the state deaths are four more Macon County residents, a woman in her 50s and two men and a woman in their 80s. That brings to 107 the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday also reported 94 new positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,795. Of those, 3,813 have been released from isolation, 1,829 are in isolation and 46 are hospitalized.