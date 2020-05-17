Watch now: Storm watch in place under 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. across Central Illinois counties.
Scattered thunderstorms and rainfall of up to 1.5 inches are projected by the National Weather Service, with the possibility of flash flooding.
Our earlier story ...
The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Macon at 4:09 p.m. moving northeast at 20 mph.
The dangerous storm will be near Mount Zion at 4:25 p.m., Long Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Decatur at 4:35 p.m..
Rain really coming down in Mount Zion. pic.twitter.com/o6cuq01SaU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) May 17, 2020
The weather service said "flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter."
The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m
"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the weather service said.
Pritzker's plan to reopen Illinois: The steps
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!